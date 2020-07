Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 lbs potatoes peeled diced boiled, drained

½ lb chopped lobster meat (we used North Nova Seafoods lobster meat)

3 Kosher dills, finely chopped

2 tbsp dill pickle juice

1 celery stalk, finely diced

½ cup red onions, finely diced

½ cup red or yellow peppers, finely diced

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley

2 tbsp fresh dill chopped

¼ tsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl toss all ingredients and let cool for about 1 hour.

North Nova Seafoods is available at Logan's Fish Mart in Pictou, N.S.