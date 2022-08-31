Lobster Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Serves 4 - Makes 24 larger mushrooms
Ingredients:
- 1lb lobster meat (we used North Nova Lobster)
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 3 green onions, sliced
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ½ tsp sea salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp Hot Under The Kilt Acadian Cajun seasoning
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- 1oz fresh Parmesan cheese, grated
- 24 one-inch mushroom caps
- 3 tbsp butter
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, add the cream cheese, mayonnaise, bell pepper, and green onions. Using a hand mixer, whip until creamy.
- Fold in the lobster meat, all the seasoning, and panko.
- Mix well and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Remove the stem from the mushrooms.
- Melt butter in a frying pan and gently sauté the mushroom caps.
- Bring out your lobster mixture and stuff your mushrooms.
- Add shredded parmesan cheese on top of the mushrooms and cook as needed on a grill or in a 350-degree oven for 15-20 minutes.
North Nova Lobster is available at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow and online.
