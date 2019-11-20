Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup butter

1 cup white sugar

6 large eggs

1 tsp maple extract

1 cup ADL whole milk

1 can ADL evaporated milk

1 can ADL sweetened condensed milk

1 ½ cups heavy cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour 1 9 by 13 inch baking pan. Sift flour and baking powder together and set aside. Cream together butter and one cup of sugar until fluffy. Add eggs and the teaspoon of maple extract and beat well. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture 2 tablespoons at a time and mix until well Blended. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Pierce the cake several times with a fork after removing from the oven Combine the whole milk ADL sweetened condensed milk and ADL evaporated milk together. Pour over top of the warm cake Whip the heavy cream and remaining 1/2 cup of sugar along with the teaspoon of maple extract together until stiff. Spread over the top of the cake.

