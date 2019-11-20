Paid Advertisement What's this
Maple Tres Leches Cake
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ cup butter
1 cup white sugar
6 large eggs
1 tsp maple extract
1 cup ADL whole milk
1 can ADL evaporated milk
1 can ADL sweetened condensed milk
1 ½ cups heavy cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour 1 9 by 13 inch baking pan.
- Sift flour and baking powder together and set aside.
- Cream together butter and one cup of sugar until fluffy. Add eggs and the teaspoon of maple extract and beat well.
- Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture 2 tablespoons at a time and mix until well Blended. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Pierce the cake several times with a fork after removing from the oven
- Combine the whole milk ADL sweetened condensed milk and ADL evaporated milk together.
- Pour over top of the warm cake
- Whip the heavy cream and remaining 1/2 cup of sugar along with the teaspoon of maple extract together until stiff. Spread over the top of the cake.
ADL products are available at Sobeys and Superstores.