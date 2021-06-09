Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 pounds chicken wings, dried

¼ cup soya sauce

¼ cup molasses (we used Crosby’s molasses)

1 tsp sesame oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp sesame seeds

Lime wedges, garnish

Directions:

Pre heat oven or BBQ at 400F In a large bowl, mix sesame oil, garlic, molasses, soya sauce and 1 tbsp of sesame seeds. Toss in the wings and refrigerate for a few hours and occasionally toss. Place wings on a parchment lined cookie sheet and reserve the marinade. Bake for 7-9 minutes then flip and cook for another 6-7 min. In the meantime, place the marinade in a small pan and reduce till nice and sticky. Once the wings are cooked, toss in the sticky marinade. Finish with the rest of the sesame seeds and squeeze of lime.

Crosby's products are available at all grocery stores.