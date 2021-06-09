Molasses Sesame BBQ Chicken Wings
Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021 4:05PM ADT
Share:
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds chicken wings, dried
- ¼ cup soya sauce
- ¼ cup molasses (we used Crosby’s molasses)
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp sesame seeds
- Lime wedges, garnish
Directions:
- Pre heat oven or BBQ at 400F
- In a large bowl, mix sesame oil, garlic, molasses, soya sauce and 1 tbsp of sesame seeds.
- Toss in the wings and refrigerate for a few hours and occasionally toss.
- Place wings on a parchment lined cookie sheet and reserve the marinade.
- Bake for 7-9 minutes then flip and cook for another 6-7 min.
- In the meantime, place the marinade in a small pan and reduce till nice and sticky. Once the wings are cooked, toss in the sticky marinade.
- Finish with the rest of the sesame seeds and squeeze of lime.
Crosby's products are available at all grocery stores.
RELATED IMAGES