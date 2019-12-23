Old fashion Grilled Lobster Roll
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 5:11PM AST Last Updated Monday, December 23, 2019 5:12PM AST
Ingredients:
6 Hot dog buns
3 oz soft butter
1 pound (500 g) lobster meat chopped (we used North Nova Seafoods lobster)
2 tbsp mayonnaise
¼ cup diced celery
1 green onion
Pinch of salt
Pinch pepper
3 oz spinach
Directions:
- Butter you hot dog bun on both sides and grill them on both sides.
- In a bowl mix the lobster meat, mayonnaise, celery green onion and salt pepper to taste.
- Open your grilled bun and place ½ oz per bun of your spinach than spoon the lobster mixture onto the center of the hot dog bun and serve, traditionally with potato chips.
North Nova Seafoods lobster is available at Logan's Fish Mart