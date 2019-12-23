Ingredients:

6 Hot dog buns

3 oz soft butter

1 pound (500 g) lobster meat chopped (we used North Nova Seafoods lobster)

2 tbsp mayonnaise

¼ cup diced celery

1 green onion

Pinch of salt

Pinch pepper

3 oz spinach

Directions:

Butter you hot dog bun on both sides and grill them on both sides. In a bowl mix the lobster meat, mayonnaise, celery green onion and salt pepper to taste. Open your grilled bun and place ½ oz per bun of your spinach than spoon the lobster mixture onto the center of the hot dog bun and serve, traditionally with potato chips.

North Nova Seafoods lobster is available at Logan's Fish Mart