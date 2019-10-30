Paid Advertisement What's this
Pan Fried Haddock With Wild Blueberry Peppered sauce
Wild Blueberry Peppered sauce
Ingredients:
2 tbsp butter
5 Tbsp of sugar (75ml)
2 cup wild blueberries frozen
1 ½ oz. Steinhardt Gin
40 Turns of the pepper mill
Directions:
- In a skillet melt the butter, add the sugar, and stir constantly until the sugar is a nice caramel color.
- Add Wild Blueberries and let simmer in syrup for a few minutes.
- Add the gin and allow the alcohol to cook off.
- Add fresh ground pepper; about 40 turns (don’t be shy!) and serve on top of the seared haddock.
Pan fried Haddock
Ingredients:
4 haddock filets
1 egg
¼ cup Milk
½ panko
2 tbsp canola oil
Directions:
- Mix the egg with milk in small bowl and wisk
- Place your panko on a plate
- Dip you haddock in your egg wash then coat with the panko.
- Heat the Canola oil in a large non-stick frying pan over moderate heat.
- Cook the haddock, until they're golden and just done, three to four minutes on each side depending on the thickness.