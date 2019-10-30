Wild Blueberry Peppered sauce

Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter

5 Tbsp of sugar (75ml)

2 cup wild blueberries frozen

1 ½ oz. Steinhardt Gin

40 Turns of the pepper mill

Directions:

  1. In a skillet melt the butter, add the sugar, and stir constantly until the sugar is a nice caramel color.
  2. Add Wild Blueberries and let simmer in syrup for a few minutes.
  3. Add the gin and allow the alcohol to cook off.
  4. Add fresh ground pepper; about 40 turns (don’t be shy!) and serve on top of the seared haddock.

Pan fried Haddock

Ingredients:

4 haddock filets

1 egg

¼ cup Milk

½ panko

2 tbsp canola oil

Directions:

  1. Mix the egg with milk in small bowl and wisk
  2. Place your panko on a plate
  3. Dip you haddock in your egg wash then coat with the panko.
  4. Heat the Canola oil in a large non-stick frying pan over moderate heat.
  5. Cook the haddock, until they're golden and just done, three to four minutes on each side depending on the thickness.