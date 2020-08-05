Potato Bacon and Tomato Hash
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 3:39PM ADT
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 1 lb mini potatoes (we used W.P. Griffin’s maple butter microwaveable mini potatoes)
- 1 tbsp butter
- ¼ lb double smoked bacon lardon
- ½ med red onion diced
- 8 cherry tomatoes sliced
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- 1 tbsp chives
Directions:
- Cook your maple butter mini potatoes in the microwave for six minutes, as per direction.
- In a separate pan, sauté the bacon lardon in butter, along with your red onions. Cook until they are nice and brown (3-4 minutes).
- Add cherry tomatoes and green onions. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until the tomatoes start to blister.
- Once potatoes are cooked and seasoned place in a serving bowl and top with bacon hash, a dollop of sour cream, and garnish with chives.
W.P. Griffin products are available at Sobeys.