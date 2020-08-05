Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 lb mini potatoes (we used W.P. Griffin’s maple butter microwaveable mini potatoes)

1 tbsp butter

¼ lb double smoked bacon lardon

½ med red onion diced

8 cherry tomatoes sliced

2 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp chives

Directions:

Cook your maple butter mini potatoes in the microwave for six minutes, as per direction. In a separate pan, sauté the bacon lardon in butter, along with your red onions. Cook until they are nice and brown (3-4 minutes). Add cherry tomatoes and green onions. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until the tomatoes start to blister. Once potatoes are cooked and seasoned place in a serving bowl and top with bacon hash, a dollop of sour cream, and garnish with chives.

W.P. Griffin products are available at Sobeys.