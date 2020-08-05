Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb mini potatoes (we used W.P. Griffin’s maple butter microwaveable mini potatoes)
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • ¼ lb double smoked bacon lardon
  • ½ med red onion diced
  • 8 cherry tomatoes sliced
  • 2 tbsp sour cream
  • 1 tbsp chives

Directions:

  1. Cook your maple butter mini potatoes in the microwave for six minutes, as per direction.
  2. In a separate pan, sauté the bacon lardon in butter, along with your red onions. Cook until they are nice and brown (3-4 minutes).
  3. Add cherry tomatoes and green onions. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until the tomatoes start to blister.
  4. Once potatoes are cooked and seasoned place in a serving bowl and top with bacon hash, a dollop of sour cream, and garnish with chives.

W.P. Griffin products are available at Sobeys.