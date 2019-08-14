Ingredients:

3 chicken breasts

1 cup flour

1 tsp pepper

2 eggs

2 tbsp Cornect Family Farm Bee Sting Honey Mustard

2 cups pretzels, finely crushed

Directions:

  1. Remove the tenderloin and slice the breast into three or four strips (larger breasts will yield 4, smaller will yield three).
  2. Place the flour in a shallow dish.
  3. Combine the two eggs and the 2 tbsp of honey mustard in a 2nd shallow dish and mix well.
  4. Place the pretzels in a 3rd shallow dish.
  5. Individually dredge the tenders in the flour, then dip in the egg mixture, and lastly coat with the pretzel crumbs.
  6. Deep fry the tenders in oil preheated for 375 for approximately five minutes or until no longer pink in the center. The tenders may also be baked in a 350 degree oven for approximately 25 minutes or until no longer pink.
  7. Serve with a side of the honey mustard for dipping.