Pretzel-Coated Chicken Tenders
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 3:13PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 3:21PM ADT
Ingredients:
3 chicken breasts
1 cup flour
1 tsp pepper
2 eggs
2 tbsp Cornect Family Farm Bee Sting Honey Mustard
2 cups pretzels, finely crushed
Directions:
- Remove the tenderloin and slice the breast into three or four strips (larger breasts will yield 4, smaller will yield three).
- Place the flour in a shallow dish.
- Combine the two eggs and the 2 tbsp of honey mustard in a 2nd shallow dish and mix well.
- Place the pretzels in a 3rd shallow dish.
- Individually dredge the tenders in the flour, then dip in the egg mixture, and lastly coat with the pretzel crumbs.
- Deep fry the tenders in oil preheated for 375 for approximately five minutes or until no longer pink in the center. The tenders may also be baked in a 350 degree oven for approximately 25 minutes or until no longer pink.
- Serve with a side of the honey mustard for dipping.