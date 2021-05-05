Recipe: Acadian Cajun Snow Crab Boil
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 3:47PM ADT
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 6 crab clusters
- 3 hot Italian sausages
- 4 cups of water
- 2 bay leaves
- 6 litres of water
- 1/2 Acadian Cajun seasoning
- 4 cloves garlic, sliced
- 3 ears of corn, cut in thirds
- 2 dozen Brussels sprouts, trimmed
- 2 yellow onions, chunked
- 2 dozen whole baby potatoes
- 3 green onions, cut on the bias
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
Directions:
- Place three hot Italian sausages into a large pot.
- Cover with four cups of water and two bay leaves.
- Bring to a boil and cook until the sausages are no longer raw.
- Remove the sausages from the pot and add an additional 6 litres of cold water. Stir in 1/2 cup of Acadian Cajun seasoning and bring to a roaring boil.
- Add in the garlic, the corn, Brussels sprouts, and onions and cook for 20 minutes. Add the whole baby potatoes and cook for an additional 12 minutes.
- Return the sausages to the pot, top with the crab clusters, the green onion, and the parsley.
- Return to a boil and cook for an additional 10 minutes.
Tip: A crab boil is typically served by removing all of the ingredients from the broth and dumping them out onto a large wooden table that has been lined with butcher's paper. Perfect for a picnic or a group gathering.
The snow crab featured in the recipe is available at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.
