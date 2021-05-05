Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 crab clusters

3 hot Italian sausages

4 cups of water

2 bay leaves

6 litres of water

1/2 Acadian Cajun seasoning

4 cloves garlic, sliced

3 ears of corn, cut in thirds

2 dozen Brussels sprouts, trimmed

2 yellow onions, chunked

2 dozen whole baby potatoes

3 green onions, cut on the bias

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Directions:

Place three hot Italian sausages into a large pot. Cover with four cups of water and two bay leaves. Bring to a boil and cook until the sausages are no longer raw. Remove the sausages from the pot and add an additional 6 litres of cold water. Stir in 1/2 cup of Acadian Cajun seasoning and bring to a roaring boil. Add in the garlic, the corn, Brussels sprouts, and onions and cook for 20 minutes. Add the whole baby potatoes and cook for an additional 12 minutes. Return the sausages to the pot, top with the crab clusters, the green onion, and the parsley. Return to a boil and cook for an additional 10 minutes.

Tip: A crab boil is typically served by removing all of the ingredients from the broth and dumping them out onto a large wooden table that has been lined with butcher's paper. Perfect for a picnic or a group gathering.

The snow crab featured in the recipe is available at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.