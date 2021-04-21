Recipe: Marinated Tofu Butter Chicken
Published Wednesday, April 21, 2021 12:02PM ADT
Share:
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- Semi-firm tofu
- 1 tbsp Shivani's Kitchen butter chicken seasoning
- 1 drizzle olive oil
- 1 oz pale ale (we used Upstreet Brewing North Cape pale ale)
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ cup julienned carrots
- ½ cup julienned peppers
- 1 tub butter chicken sauce
- 2 green onions cut on bias
Directions:
- Preheat oven at 350F
- Remove the semi-firm tofu from its brine and pat it dry.
- Cut into 1 inch cubes and place in a bowl.
- Toss the tofu with the Shivani's Kitchen butter chicken seasoning.
- Place the tofu on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Drizzle with the olive oil and pale ale.
- Bake for 20 minutes.
- In the meantime, add the remaining olive oil to a sauté pan.
- Sauté the garlic, carrots and peppers until soft.
- Add the butter chicken sauce, heat through and toss in the tofu. Warm through.
- Garnish with green onions and serve with rice.
Shivani's Kitchen products are available online and at Sobeys stores.
Upstreet Brewing’s non-alcoholic craft beer is available online, as well as PEI Liquor stores, select locations in New Brunswick, private liquor stores in Halifax, and Upstreet BBQ Brewhouse.
RELATED IMAGES