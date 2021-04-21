Serves 2

Ingredients:

Semi-firm tofu

1 tbsp Shivani's Kitchen butter chicken seasoning

1 drizzle olive oil

1 oz pale ale (we used Upstreet Brewing North Cape pale ale)

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ cup julienned carrots

½ cup julienned peppers

1 tub butter chicken sauce

2 green onions cut on bias

Directions:

Preheat oven at 350F Remove the semi-firm tofu from its brine and pat it dry. Cut into 1 inch cubes and place in a bowl. Toss the tofu with the Shivani's Kitchen butter chicken seasoning. Place the tofu on a parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil and pale ale. Bake for 20 minutes. In the meantime, add the remaining olive oil to a sauté pan. Sauté the garlic, carrots and peppers until soft. Add the butter chicken sauce, heat through and toss in the tofu. Warm through. Garnish with green onions and serve with rice.

Shivani's Kitchen products are available online and at Sobeys stores.

Upstreet Brewing’s non-alcoholic craft beer is available online, as well as PEI Liquor stores, select locations in New Brunswick, private liquor stores in Halifax, and Upstreet BBQ Brewhouse.