Sea Lane Seafood Chowder and Buttermilk Biscuits
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 4:28PM ADT
Biscuit Ingredients:
4 cups all-purpose flour
2 tbsp of baking powder
2 tsps salt
1 cup cold butter
1 ½ cups buttermilk
Makes 10 to 12
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F
- Combine butter, baking powder, and salt, cut in the cold butter, add buttermilk mixing just to combine. Roll out dough, cut biscuits and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.