Biscuit Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp of baking powder

2 tsps salt

1 cup cold butter

1 ½ cups buttermilk

Makes 10 to 12

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F
  2. Combine butter, baking powder, and salt, cut in the cold butter, add buttermilk mixing just to combine. Roll out dough, cut biscuits and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.