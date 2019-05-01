Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

18 Inch Pizza Crust

1 Comeau seafood lobster dip

1 cup smoked mackerel shredded

250 g brie sliced

1 cup caramelized onions

Cherry Tomatoes diced

Arugula

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350F (180 C)
  2. Base is 18 inch pizza crust, topped with lobster dip, then covered with smoke mackerel, caramelized onion and brie.
  3. Take out of oven when cheese starts to melt and top with arugula and cherry tomatoes.

Caramalized Onions

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

4 med yellow onions, julienne ¼ inch thick

¼ lb butter

½ cup steeped tea

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in a large frying pan
  2. Add onions.
  3. Sauté untill they start to become translucent while stirring frequently.
  4. Add salt and pepper to taste t
  5. Add 1 cup of steeped tea.
  6. Sauté until golden brown and there is no liquid left. Ready to serve.