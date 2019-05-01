Seafood Pizza
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 12:17PM ADT
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
18 Inch Pizza Crust
1 Comeau seafood lobster dip
1 cup smoked mackerel shredded
250 g brie sliced
1 cup caramelized onions
Cherry Tomatoes diced
Arugula
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F (180 C)
- Base is 18 inch pizza crust, topped with lobster dip, then covered with smoke mackerel, caramelized onion and brie.
- Take out of oven when cheese starts to melt and top with arugula and cherry tomatoes.
Caramalized Onions
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
4 med yellow onions, julienne ¼ inch thick
¼ lb butter
½ cup steeped tea
Directions:
- Melt butter in a large frying pan
- Add onions.
- Sauté untill they start to become translucent while stirring frequently.
- Add salt and pepper to taste t
- Add 1 cup of steeped tea.
- Sauté until golden brown and there is no liquid left. Ready to serve.