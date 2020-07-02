Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 lb scallops IQF 20/25 (we used Clearwater scallops)

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

2 shallots diced

1 garlic clove diced

12 cherry tomatoes cut in half

12 leaf sweet basil chiffonade

¼ tbsp Dijon mustard

2 oz white wine

½ cup 35% heavy cream

12 chives chopped

½ box penne, cooked el dente

Pinch salt

Cracked black pepper

Directions:

Pour olive oil in a frying pan. Sear the scallops and set aside (see below). In the same pan, melt butter and sauté shallots, garlic and basil. Deglaze the pan with the Dijon and white wine. Add the cream and let simmer until the sauce reduces, for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the green onions, chives and pasta. Return the scallops to the pan and finish with pinch of salt and pepper. Serve with your favorite greens.

Searing Scallops:

Place your scallops on a paper towel to remove moisture. This will prevent the scallop for boiling in its own juice. For maximum tenderness, remove the bit on the side of the scallop. Sear scallops in a hot skillet with olive oil, for about one to two minutes on each side, until the scallop starts to split on the edges and browns. Larger scallops may require more cooking time. It is important to let the scallop sear and not constantly play with it. Scallops should not be cooked until the last minute to avoid them becoming tough.

Clearwater Seafoods' products are available at grocers across the Maritimes.