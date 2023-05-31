Seared Scallops with Cacio e Pepe Pasta
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 8 oz spaghetti
- 2 tbsp butter
- ½ cup freshly grated pecorino/parmesan, plus more for garnish
- ½ tsp cracked black pepper
Directions:
- Fill a large pot with 6L of water and bring to a boil over high heat.
- Add 1 tbsp of salt and spaghetti to boiling water and cook pasta, stirring occasionally until al dente, 6 to 8 minutes.
- Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water.
- Add the pasta into a large skillet and place over low heat.
- Add pasta water and butter and toss together until butter starts to melt.
- Add grated cheese and black pepper and continue to toss together until cheese melts and a creamy sauce forms.
- Top with seared scallops and more grated cheese and serve.
Patagonia Scallops Ingredients:
- 1 lb scallops (we used Clearwater Patagonia scallops)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ¼ tsp sea salt
Directions:
- Place your scallops on a paper towel to remove moisture. This will prevent the scallop from boiling in its own juice. For maximum tenderness remove the bit on the side of the scallop.
- Sear scallops in a hot skillet with olive oil, for about one to two minutes on each side until the scallop starts to split on the edges and browns. Larger scallops may require more cooking time. It is important to let the scallop sear and not constantly play with it.
- Scallops should not be cooked until the last minute to avoid them becoming tough.
Clearwater products are available at Sobeys locations.
