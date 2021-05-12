Serves 2

Ingredients:

115g package of smoked salmon (we used Willy Krauch smoked salmon)

1 toasted bagel

Red onion, sliced

2 poached eggs

Creamy Avocado Ingredients:

1 avocado

Squeeze of fresh lime juice

1 medium shallot, finely diced

1 tsp sour cream

1/2 tsp salt

2/4 tsp pepper

Creamy Avocado Directions:

Combine all ingredients together and mix well.

Bagel Directions:

Place your two bagel halves on a plate On each half of your bagel, spread half of the avocado mixture Top with the red onion, smoked salmon, and a poached egg.

Willy Krauch products are available online and at Sobeys locations throughout Atlantic Canada.