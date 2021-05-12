Smoked Salmon bagel with Creamy Avocado
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 4:18PM ADT
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 115g package of smoked salmon (we used Willy Krauch smoked salmon)
- 1 toasted bagel
- Red onion, sliced
- 2 poached eggs
Creamy Avocado Ingredients:
- 1 avocado
- Squeeze of fresh lime juice
- 1 medium shallot, finely diced
- 1 tsp sour cream
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2/4 tsp pepper
Creamy Avocado Directions:
- Combine all ingredients together and mix well.
Bagel Directions:
- Place your two bagel halves on a plate
- On each half of your bagel, spread half of the avocado mixture
- Top with the red onion, smoked salmon, and a poached egg.
Willy Krauch products are available online and at Sobeys locations throughout Atlantic Canada.
