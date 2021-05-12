Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 115g package of smoked salmon (we used Willy Krauch smoked salmon)
  • 1 toasted bagel
  • Red onion, sliced
  • 2 poached eggs

Creamy Avocado Ingredients:

  • 1 avocado
  • Squeeze of fresh lime juice
  • 1 medium shallot, finely diced
  • 1 tsp sour cream
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2/4 tsp pepper

Creamy Avocado Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients together and mix well.

Bagel Directions:

  1. Place your two bagel halves on a plate
  2. On each half of your bagel, spread half of the avocado mixture
  3. Top with the red onion, smoked salmon, and a poached egg.

Willy Krauch products are available online and at Sobeys locations throughout Atlantic Canada.