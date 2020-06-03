HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

  • 8oz (225 g) cream cheese
  • 4oz (113 g) smoked salmon (we used Willy Krauch smoked salmon)
  • ¼ cup (50 mL) chopped dill
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) minced garlic
  • ¼ tsp (1 mL) salt
  • ¼ tsp (1 mL) pepper
  • Juice and zest of one lemon
  • ½ cup (125 mL) fresh chopped chives, parsley or dill

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients (except herbs for coating) in food processor, and mix well.
  2. Remove and place on parchment paper.
  3. Roll into a log and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  4. When you’re ready to serve, remove mousse from parchment paper and roll in chopped herbs. Serve with your favorite crackers or crusty bread.