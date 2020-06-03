Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Smoked Salmon Mousse
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 2:45PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- 8oz (225 g) cream cheese
- 4oz (113 g) smoked salmon (we used Willy Krauch smoked salmon)
- ¼ cup (50 mL) chopped dill
- 1 tsp (5 mL) minced garlic
- ¼ tsp (1 mL) salt
- ¼ tsp (1 mL) pepper
- Juice and zest of one lemon
- ½ cup (125 mL) fresh chopped chives, parsley or dill
Directions:
- Place all ingredients (except herbs for coating) in food processor, and mix well.
- Remove and place on parchment paper.
- Roll into a log and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- When you’re ready to serve, remove mousse from parchment paper and roll in chopped herbs. Serve with your favorite crackers or crusty bread.