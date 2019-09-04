Smoked Salmon Panini
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 4:19PM ADT
Ingredients:
2 slices bread
Smoked salmon (we used Willy Krauch smoked salmon)
Sliced Brie
Apple slices
Blueberry mayo (recipe below)
Directions:
- Spread the bread generously on both sides with blueberry mayo.
- Place the smoked salmon, apple wedges and brie on the bottom half,
- Top with the remaining slice and butter both sides
- Grill in a panini press until bread is golden brown and cheese has melted.
Blueberry Mayo
Ingredients:
3 tbsp (45 ml) real mayonnaise
1 tbsp blueberry jam
1/4 lime; juice only
Directions:
In a small bowl mix all 3 ingredients and the serve.