

CTV Atlantic





Ingredients:

2 slices bread

Smoked salmon (we used Willy Krauch smoked salmon)

Sliced Brie

Apple slices

Blueberry mayo (recipe below)

Directions:

Spread the bread generously on both sides with blueberry mayo. Place the smoked salmon, apple wedges and brie on the bottom half, Top with the remaining slice and butter both sides Grill in a panini press until bread is golden brown and cheese has melted.

Blueberry Mayo

Ingredients:

3 tbsp (45 ml) real mayonnaise

1 tbsp blueberry jam

1/4 lime; juice only

Directions:

In a small bowl mix all 3 ingredients and the serve.