Snow Crab Roll

Ingredients:

6 hot dog buns

3 oz soft butter

1 pound (500 g) snow crab meat, chopped (we used North Nova Seafood’s snow crab)

2 tbsp mayonnaise

¼ cup red onions

1 tbsp fresh dill

Juice from ½ lime

Pinch of salt

Pinch pepper

3 oz spinach

Directions:

Butter the hot dog buns on both sides and grill until golden.

In a bowl mix mayonnaise, red onions, dill, lime juice, salt and pepper to taste.

Divide the spinach between the 6 buns, spoon in the mayo mixture then fill with the snow crab and serve.

*North Nova Seafood is available at Logan's Fish Mart

How to crack open Snow Crab

Atlantic snow crab’s edible meat is located in the claws and legs and in the section between the legs and body as well.

Step One: Detach the legs by twisting and pulling them. When pulling meat from a cluster, always break the leg in sections, beginning from the tip and working in towards the shoulder. This will ensure that the cartilage from the next piece will slip out leaving only meat behind.

Step Two: Use heavy-duty scissors or a knife to cut lengthwise through the shell. The white portion of the shell is softer than the bright red sections and easier to cut through. Then remove the meat with a fork or by hand.

Step Three: Break the claws using a chef knife. Place the claw on a cutting surface with the flat side down and the small pincer facing up towards you. Grasp the claw by the two pincers and strike the claw at the thickest part, embedding the knife about ¼ inch into the shell. Then twist the knife to crack the claw open.

Step Four: To remove the meat from the shoulder, simply break the cartilage by hand and remove the meat by hand.