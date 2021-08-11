WP Griffin Sweet Bombay Potatoes Kit

Serves 2

Directions:

Place potatoes in the microwave for 6 minutes. Let rest for 2 minutes and then carefully remove the film. Transfer to a bowl and add butter and the seasoning package.

Pistachio, Honey and Balsamic Glaze

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

2 cups balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup honey

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp grainy mustard

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1/3 cup pistachios, chopped

Directions:

Place the balsamic vinegar and honey in a pot over medium heat and cook until it comes to a boil, stirring often. Add the garlic, salt, mustard and rosemary. Simmer until the glaze coats the back of a spoon, 30 - 40 minutes. Strain the glaze over a bowl and add the pistachios.

Perfectly Seared Chicken Breast

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

2 chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 Place the olive oil and butter in an oven-proof skillet over medium high heat. Remove the chicken breasts from their packaging and pat dry. Generously sprinkle the top sides with salt and pepper. Place the chicken breast in the pan with the seasoned side down. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the chicken is golden brown. Turn the chicken and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Place the pan into the pre-heated oven and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow resting for 5 minutes before slicing.

WP Griffen products are available at Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores.