Sweet Bombay Potatoes w/ Pistachio, Honey and Balsamic Grilled Chicken
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 3:53PM ADT
WP Griffin Sweet Bombay Potatoes Kit
Serves 2
Directions:
- Place potatoes in the microwave for 6 minutes.
- Let rest for 2 minutes and then carefully remove the film.
- Transfer to a bowl and add butter and the seasoning package.
Pistachio, Honey and Balsamic Glaze
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
- 2 cups balsamic vinegar
- 1/3 cup honey
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp grainy mustard
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary
- 1/3 cup pistachios, chopped
Directions:
- Place the balsamic vinegar and honey in a pot over medium heat and cook until it comes to a boil, stirring often.
- Add the garlic, salt, mustard and rosemary.
- Simmer until the glaze coats the back of a spoon, 30 - 40 minutes.
- Strain the glaze over a bowl and add the pistachios.
Perfectly Seared Chicken Breast
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- 2 chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350
- Place the olive oil and butter in an oven-proof skillet over medium high heat.
- Remove the chicken breasts from their packaging and pat dry.
- Generously sprinkle the top sides with salt and pepper.
- Place the chicken breast in the pan with the seasoned side down.
- Cook for 5 minutes, or until the chicken is golden brown.
- Turn the chicken and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
- Place the pan into the pre-heated oven and bake for 25 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and allow resting for 5 minutes before slicing.
WP Griffen products are available at Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores.
