Tea Infused Oatmeal
Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021 3:51PM ADT
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 1 cup vanilla almond milk
- 1 pod of Millennia green tea
- 1/2 cup instant rolled oats
- 1 dollop of Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- Cinnamon
- Pecans
- Fresh blueberries
Directions:
- Place milk into a saucepan, bring to a simmer and add a tea pod, (do not boil) steep for 3 minutes.
- Add the oatmeal and cook until the desired consistency.
- Place in a bowl. Add yogurt, drizzle with maple, add cinnamon, pecans and blueberries (amount of your choosing).
Millennia Tea is available online and at most Sobeys stores.
