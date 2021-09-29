Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup vanilla almond milk
  • 1 pod of Millennia green tea
  • 1/2 cup instant rolled oats
  • 1 dollop of Greek yogurt
  • 1 tsp maple syrup
  • Cinnamon
  • Pecans
  • Fresh blueberries

Directions:

  1. Place milk into a saucepan, bring to a simmer and add a tea pod, (do not boil) steep for 3 minutes.
  2. Add the oatmeal and cook until the desired consistency.
  3. Place in a bowl. Add yogurt, drizzle with maple, add cinnamon, pecans and blueberries (amount of your choosing).

Millennia Tea is available online and at most Sobeys stores.