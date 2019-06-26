The Ultimate Egg Salad Sandwich
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 3:50PM ADT
Serves 4
Egg salad ingredients:
6 medium boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
3 Tbsp mayonnaise
1 Tbsp shallots, finely diced
1 Tbsp green onion, finely chopped
1 stalk celery, finely diced
2 tsp relish
Salt to taste
Freshly ground pepper to taste
Directions:
Combine all of the ingredients and refrigerate for at least one hour before serving to allow the flavors to blend.
Sandwich Ingredients:
Butter
Lettuce leaves, trimmed
Tomato slices
Avocado slices
Bacon, cooked
Fancy Pokket Corp gluten free bread, or the bread of your choice
Directions:
To assemble the sandwich place the lettuce on one buttered toasted bread slice, top with egg salad, tomato, avocado, bacon, and second bread slice. Cut and serve.