Serves 4

Egg salad ingredients:

6 medium boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

3 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 Tbsp shallots, finely diced

1 Tbsp green onion, finely chopped

1 stalk celery, finely diced

2 tsp relish

Salt to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients and refrigerate for at least one hour before serving to allow the flavors to blend.

Sandwich Ingredients:

Butter

Lettuce leaves, trimmed

Tomato slices

Avocado slices

Bacon, cooked

Fancy Pokket Corp gluten free bread, or the bread of your choice

Directions:

To assemble the sandwich place the lettuce on one buttered toasted bread slice, top with egg salad, tomato, avocado, bacon, and second bread slice. Cut and serve.