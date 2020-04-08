HALIFAX -- Tipsy Maple Bananas Flambé

Ingredients for two:

2 bananas (not too ripe)

1 orange

½ cup maple syrup (we used Unique Maple)

2 Tbsp. butter

1 ½ oz. rum

Directions:

Peel the Bananas Cut them lengthwise, in two In a flambé pan or skillet, make a light caramel, by combining sugar, butter and the juice of the orange. Add bananas and let simmer in syrup for a few minutes Flame with rum

La Ploye

Preparation time: 5 min

Cooking time: by sight

Ingredients:

2 cups of buckwheat flour (we used

1 cup of bread flour

1 tsp. fine salt

2- ¼ cups of boiling water

2 tsp. baking powder

Directions:

In a large bowl, add the bread flour to the buckwheat flour (we used buckwheat flour from Corriveau Industries Inc.) Moisten with two cups of cold water Add the salt and mix well to form dough Pour two cups of boiling water onto the dough and stir well Add the baking powder and mix well Cook by pouring a thin layer into a very hot frying pan, the same way you do for a pancake, but don’t flip it!

Assembly:

Stuff Ploy with tipsy Banana roll and finish with the seasonal maple butter and maple whipped cream.

Unique Maple products are available year round at the Edmundston IGA and Grey Rock Service Station.