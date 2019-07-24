Vanilla Cream Coastal Cold Brew Coffee
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 1:12PM ADT
To prepare Cold Brew Coffee :
- Grind coffee beans extra coarse.
- Measure 65 g (3/4 cup) per 1 litre of filtered water.
- Pour coffee grounds in to a carafe and slowly pour in measured amount of water to saturate.
- Stir grinds so they bloom.
- Set aside (in fridge or cold spot) to steep / infuse coffee for 18 - 24 hours.
- Once steeped, strain the coffee grounds and store cold brew concentrate in the fridge for up to two weeks.
*We used Down East Coffee's Coastal Cold Brew Blend
To Serve Vanilla Cream Cold Brew Coffee:
- Put 3 oz of ice and 6 oz of cold brew concentrate in a 12 oz glass.
- Stir together 1 oz of Vanilla Monin* and 2 oz cream.
- Pour vanilla / cream mixture over ice / coffee. Stir and serve.
*Could also use salted caramel, hazelnut, a simple sugar syrup.