To prepare Cold Brew Coffee :

Grind coffee beans extra coarse. Measure 65 g (3/4 cup) per 1 litre of filtered water. Pour coffee grounds in to a carafe and slowly pour in measured amount of water to saturate. Stir grinds so they bloom. Set aside (in fridge or cold spot) to steep / infuse coffee for 18 - 24 hours. Once steeped, strain the coffee grounds and store cold brew concentrate in the fridge for up to two weeks.

*We used Down East Coffee's Coastal Cold Brew Blend

To Serve Vanilla Cream Cold Brew Coffee:

Put 3 oz of ice and 6 oz of cold brew concentrate in a 12 oz glass. Stir together 1 oz of Vanilla Monin* and 2 oz cream. Pour vanilla / cream mixture over ice / coffee. Stir and serve.

*Could also use salted caramel, hazelnut, a simple sugar syrup.