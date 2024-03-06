ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Cheesy Cheddar Broccoli Soup

    Share

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • ¼ cup unsalted butter, cubed (we used Dairy Isle butter)
    • 3 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 onion, diced
    • 2 stalks celery, diced
    • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
    • 2 cups vegetable broth
    • 2 cups milk
    • ½ cup heavy cream
    • 2 lbs. broccoli florets
    • 1 carrot, julienned
    • 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded (we used Dairy Isle cheddar cheese)
    • Salt and pepper to taste

    Directions:

    1. Melt butter in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat.
    2. Add garlic, onion, and celery, and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 3-4 minutes.
    3. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute.
    4. Gradually whisk in vegetable broth, milk, and heavy cream, and cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 1-2 minutes.
    5. Stir in broccoli and carrot.
    6. Bring to a boil.
    7. Reduce heat and simmer until broccoli is tender, about 6-8 minutes.
    8. Puree with an immersion blender until desired consistency is reached.
    9. Stir in cheese, a handful at a time, until smooth, about 1 to 2 minutes.
    10. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote to social media. Buckingham Palace's communications department would not provide details of the meeting, beyond confirming it took place prior to the afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News