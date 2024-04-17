ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes and Ham Casserole

    Servings: 4-6

    Ingredients:

    • 3 tbsp butter, plus more for greasing pan (we used Dairy Isle butter)
    • 1 small yellow onion, diced
    • 3 tbsp all-purpose flour
    • 1 cup 18% cream
    • ½ cup whole milk
    • salt and ground black pepper to taste
    • 1 tsp garlic powder
    • ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
    • ½ tsp onion powder
    • ¼ tsp paprika
    • 6 large russet potatoes, skin on thinly sliced
    • 1 ½ cups chopped smoked ham
    • ½ cup grated cheddar cheese (we used Dairy Isle cheddar cheese)
    • ½ cup grated marble cheddar cheese (we used Dairy Isle marble cheddar cheese)

    Directions:

    1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
    2. Grease a 9 x 13 baking dish with butter.
    3. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
    4. Cook and stir onion in hot butter until slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes.
    5. Whisk in flour and cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes.
    6. Pour in 18% cream and milk; whisk until sauce is thickened, 3 to 4 minutes more.
    7. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper.
    8. Stir in garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, and paprika.
    9. Place ½ of the sliced potatoes into the prepared baking dish.
    10. Top with ¾ cup ham.
    11. Sprinkle with ¼ cup cheddar cheese and ¼ cup marble cheddar cheese.
    12. Pour in ½ of the sauce from the skillet.
    13. Repeat layering the remaining potatoes, ¾ cup ham, ¼ cup cheddar cheese, ¼ cup marble cheddar cheese, and sauce.
    14. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.
    15. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes.
    16. Remove the foil and continue to bake until cheese is golden, and sauce is bubbling, 20 to 30 minutes more.

