ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Nor’easter Eggs Benedict

    Serves 4

    Fish Cakes:

    • 8 fish cakes (we used Comeau Seafood fish cakes)
    • Melt 2 tbsp of butter in a pan and add the fishcakes.
    • Fry until golden brown and heated through approximately 3-4 minutes on each side.

    Poached Eggs:

    • 6 cups of water
    • 1 tbsp vinegar
    • 1 tsp salt
    • 8 eggs

    Directions:

    1. Gently crack the eggs into a colander and let sit.
    2. Place the water into a pot and bring to a boil.
    3. Stir in the vinegar and the salt.
    4. Turn off the heat and transfer the eggs from the colander into a measuring cup, and gently slip the eggs, one at a time, into the water.
    5. Cover and let sit for 3 minutes.
    6. Use a slotted spoon to remove the eggs from the water, place on top of the smoked salmon and fish cake.

    Blender Hollandaise Sauce:

    • Six egg yolks
    • ½ lb. melted butter
    • Juice of ½ lemon
    • 1 pinch of cayenne pepper

    Directions:

    1. Place the egg yolks into a blender, turn speed to one and slowly drizzle in the butter until the egg yolks begin to thicken.
    2. Add the lemon and the cayenne and mix to combine.
    3. Leave the Hollandaise sauce in the blender so that it can be remixed just before serving.

    To Plate:

    1. To plate, top the fishcakes with 2 slices of smoked salmon (we used Willy Krauch Smoked Salmon), one poached egg and then drizzle with the Hollandaise sauce over top.
    2. Top with a sprinkle of fresh chives

