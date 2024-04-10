ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    What's For Dinner: Savory BBQ Chicken Tacos

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
    • 3 tbsp water (or chicken stock)
    • ½ cup Prince Edward Island Preserve Habanero Sauce
    • ½ cup Prince Edward Island Preserve Mango BBQ Sauce
    • 1 tsp paprika
    • ½ tsp dried oregano
    • 1 tsp garlic salt
    • 1 tsp onion salt
    • 3 cloves garlic (crushed)
    • Taco shells (your preferred type, we recommend corn tortillas)
    • 1-2 limes
    • 1 tomato, diced
    • ½ red onion, diced
    • Handful of fresh cilantro or parsley
    • Prince Edward Island Preserve Peach Salsa

    Directions:

    1. In a small bowl, combine paprika, oregano, garlic salt, onion salt, and a pinch of salt.
    2. Whisk together the water and ¼ cup Prince Edward Island Preserve Habanero and Prince Edward Island Preserve Mango BBQ Sauces in the base of a crock pot.
    3. Place chicken breasts in the crock pot and evenly sprinkle the spice mixture over them.
    4. Add garlic cloves (no need to mince; they'll soften during cooking).
    5. Set the crock pot on low for 6-8 hours (or high for 3 hours).
    6. Once the chicken is cooked, shred it with two forks. As you shred, incorporate the remaining Prince Edward Island Preserve Habanero and Prince Edward Island Preserve Mango BBQ Sauces. Taste and adjust by adding more sauce for extra flavor or spice.
    7. In a separate bowl, combine the diced tomatoes, red onion, and half of the cilantro or parsley. Season with salt, pepper, and squeeze the juice of ½ lime over the top. Mix well.
    8. Assemble your tacos by layering the pulled chicken, tomato-onion mixture, and a spoonful of Prince Edward Island Preserve Peach Salsa onto taco shells.
    9. Squeeze lime juice over the top and garnish with remaining cilantro or parsley.

