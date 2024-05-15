ATLANTIC
    • What's For Dinner: Seacuterie Board with Smoked Herring Mousse

    Serves 4

    Seacuterie Board Ingredients:

    • 11-14 bacon wrapped scallops (we used a 340g package of Comeau Bacon Wrapped Scallops)
    • Cold smoked salmon (we used 1 package of Willy Krauch Cold Smoked Salmon)
    • A variety of pickled seafood or tinned fish, seafood spreads, and vegetables

    Smoked Herring Mousse Ingredients:

    • ½ lb. smoked herring (we used Comeau Smoked Herring), finely chopped
    • 8oz block of cream cheese, room temperature
    • 2 green onions, finely diced
    • 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
    • Juice of 1 lemon
    • ½ tsp smoked paprika
    • ½ tsp salt
    • ¼ tsp pepper

    Directions:

    1. Place cream cheese into a medium sized bowl and soften using a fork.
    2. Add all remaining ingredients, except for the smoke herring.
    3. Use the fork to vigorously combine the ingredients.
    4. Gently fold in the smoked herring.
    5. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.
    6. Preheat oven to 400°F.
    7. Cut the baguette or French bread into ½” slices and place on a baking sheet.
    8. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.
    9. Bake for 10 minutes.
    10. Cool and serve with the mousse.

