What's For Dinner

    What's For Dinner: Turkey and Pastrami Melt

    Serves 2

    Ingredients:

    • 4 slices grainy bread
    • 2 tbsp thousand island sauce (recipe below)
    • 4 slices Swiss cheese
    • 6 slices pastrami (we used Chris Brothers pastrami)
    • 6 slices turkey breast (we used Chris Brothers turkey breast)
    • ½ cup sauerkraut, strained and patted dry
    • 1 tbsp butter divided

    Thousand Island Sauce Ingredients:

    • ½ cup mayo
    • 1 tbsp ketchup
    • 1 tbsp sambal or chili sauce
    • 1 tbsp relish

    Directions:

    1. In a small bowl, mix well.
    2. Refrigerate until ready to use.
    3. Assemble sandwich by spreading 1 tbsp of thousand island sauce onto a slice of bread.
    4. Top with 2 slices Swiss cheese, turkey, pastrami, sauerkraut (making sure that it’s as dry as possible to keep the sandwich from getting soggy) and the remaining two slices of Swiss cheese.
    5. Smear 1 tbsp of thousand island sauce onto the other slice of bread and put it on top - sauce facing down.
    6. Add ½ tbsp of butter to a nonstick frying pan over medium heat and smear it around so it melts. Place the sandwich on top of the melted butter and cover with a lid.
    7. Let the sandwich cook for a few minutes.
    8. Remove the lid once it’s golden brown on the bottom and the bottom layer of cheese has started to melt.
    9. Remove the sandwich, add the remaining butter, and flip the sandwich over on top of the melted butter.
    10. Cook for a few more minutes or until both sides are golden brown and the cheese has melted.
    11. Add potato chips or popcorn as a side dish.

