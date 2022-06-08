What should I do if I encounter a great white shark? Dalhousie researcher offers tips
From a young age, Vanessa Schiliro has been a self-proclaimed “shark nerd.”
“I’ve always been drawn to things that are mysterious and powerful, like the great white shark,” said Schiliro.
Now, the marine biology student at Dalhousie University in Halifax is educating people about the world's largest predatory fish as they migrate north to feed this summer.
“We have an abundant population of grey and harbour seals, which is some of their favourite foods,” said Schiliro.
She says sharks typically come to Atlantic Canada from July to November.
There has been an increase in sightings in recent years, making some Maritimers nervous to get in the water.
In response, Schiliro has released a “shark-smart” video and infographic, which offer tips on how to avoid an encounter, and what to do if you do spot a shark in the water.
“It would be logical to avoid areas where there are known seal colonies, or if you observe an area where there seems to be a large group of seals. I would use that to inform my judgement.”
Other places to avoid swimming, she says, are fishing areas or spots where animal remains might be.
“Staying near shore is a good idea,” she said. “If something does happen, you’ll be quicker to gain assistance, and if you do spot a shark, you’ll be able to get out of the water much easier.”
But beach bums worry not -- Schiliro says shark activity there is less likely.
It also comes down to being situationally aware.
“The problem is not the shark that you see. It’s the shark you don’t see.”
In the rare event you do encounter a shark, Schiliro says try and remain calm.
“Anytime someone begins to panic, it takes away from our ability to react in a way that is mindful,” she said. “Avoid stimulating the shark further.”
“Anything like excessive splashing or yelling can mimic the behavior of scared prey. And ultimately, you don’t want to act like prey.”
Making eye-contact is another good idea, said Schiliro.
“You want to keep your eyes on the shark, let it know that you see it. And that will help you as well to just stay in control of the situation.”
If the shark gets too close, Schiliro recommends creating a buffer space between you and the fish. For example, if you’re surfing, try putting the board between you and the shark.
But if you have nothing on hand and the shark is closing in, Schiliro says avoid hitting the animal’s nose, and instead go for more sensitive areas, like the eyes or gills.
And while many people think of sharks as “blood-thirsty, mindless creatures,” Schiliro says those perceptions are wrong.
“I think unfortunately, that social perception has been shaped by … movies like ‘Jaws’ or media headlines."
“In reality, there are a lot more things humans consciously engage with everyday that, you know, pose more of a threat than sharks.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Marco Mendicino tries to clarify whether police asked for Emergencies Act
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is trying to clarify whether anyone outright asked the government to invoke the Emergencies Act in February, after his deputy minister told a committee the minister had been 'misunderstood' when he seemed to say police asked for the act to be used.
Conservatives say leadership vote won't be delayed after 'many new members' signed up
Conservative leadership chair Ian Brodie says he doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Uvalde student who survived mass shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
Ontario family pays $13,000 for playground, contractor abandons project
A Brantford, Ont. man is furious after he paid $13,000 for a new backyard playground and the contractor he hired to do the job stopped answering his calls.
Calgary
-
Neighbour questions why 911 call deemed non-urgent after fatal dog attack
An alert resident trying to help an elderly neighbour, who was slumped against her garage door in a northwest alley after being attacked by three dogs on Sunday, says she requested an ambulance while on the phone with 911.
-
Alberta opioid deaths could still hit grim record despite decrease from December
While the province is cautiously pointing to month over month drops in opioid deaths, the overall numbers remain grim.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance in Hidden Valley assault
The Calgary police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man they believe is connected to an assault and attempted robbery that took place in northwest Calgary last week.
Montreal
-
'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
-
Shootings, violent crime on the rise in Montreal, annual report shows
A new report shows just how bad the problem of gun crime was in Montreal last year, but city officials maintain the metropolis is still a safe place to live.
-
Montreal police investigating drive-by shooting in RDP
Montreal police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday evening in the Rivières-des-Prairies borough.
Edmonton
-
Wife of man accused of murdering girl in Edmonton home describes the day of killing
A woman has told an Edmonton murder trial she sought mental health help for her husband several hours before the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.
-
Thunderstorm risk in Alberta for late afternoon and evening
As of 6:50 p.m. a severe thunderstorm WATCH is in effect for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.
-
Drug use, loitering banned on Edmonton transit under bylaw amendment
Edmonton has amended the Conduct of Transit Passengers bylaw in hopes of making the service safer for commuters and employees.
Northern Ontario
-
Accelerated PSW program returns to colleges in the north to help with shortages
A program offering free training for personal support workers is again being offered province-wide as a way to meet the urgent demand for PSWs.
-
Large crowd as Canadian Mining Expo returns to in-person event in Timmins
The Canadian Mining Expo in Timmins has a little bit of something for anyone who wants to learn about mining.
-
As most mask mandates end June 11, here's where are they still required in Sudbury
Ontario’s remaining COVID-19 mask mandates are set to expire this weekend.
London
-
LOVE YOU run back in person for My Sisters’ Place
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart Run for Women is back in support of My Sisters’ Place in London.
-
Environment Canada issued special weather statement for London-Middlesex area
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas due to heavy showers Wednesday night.
-
Will St. Thomas’ industrial mega-site lure region’s next big employer?
St Thomas is hoping a mega-sized industrial property will attract the region’s next big industrial employer.
Winnipeg
-
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
-
Wellington Crescent reopened after truck pulled from under bridge
Wellington Crescent has reopened after a commercial truck got lodged under a bridge and cut off traffic for hours on Wednesday.
-
Canadian icon Fred Penner talks the dark origins of 'The Cat Came Back'
More than four decades ago Canadian kids were introduced to Fred Penner and his hit song 'The Cat Came Back' – but the original lyrics to the century-old folk tune had a pretty grim and violent message before the Canadian icon got hold of it.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor says 'widespread mask use' is no longer required in the community
Ottawa's medical officer of health says widespread mask use in the community is no longer required, as OC Transpo prepares to lift its mandatory mask requirements this weekend.
-
Ottawa woman trapped in apartment for 10 days after May storm
For 10 days after the May 21 storm, Lynn Ashdown was trapped in her 11th floor apartment. Now, she's calling for more to be done to ensure buildings have backup power for their elevators.
-
Teen found guilty of murder in Ottawa Airbnb shooting
A teenager has been found guilty of murder in connection to a shooting at an Airbnb in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Schools slashes teacher jobs, adds $100 lunch fee
The city's public school board is cutting teaching positions as it deals with a budget shortfall.
-
Sask. man sentenced in 21-month-old son's murder
A Prince Albert man who killed his 21-month-old son has been sentenced.
-
Saskatoon council grants lease extension to downtown shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council’s temporary downtown wellness shelter is staying put after city council voted to extend its lease until next spring at a special council meeting.
Vancouver
-
'They fail special needs students': B.C. mom speaks out after son excluded from field trip
While the rest of his kindergarten class was enjoying a field trip, Luca sat in an empty classroom with his educational assistant. His mom says the school decided his disability would make it too difficult to include him
-
Surrey man sentenced for leaving scene of fatal 2019 motorcycle crash
A 66-year-old Surrey man has been sentenced to six months of house arrest and an 18-month driving prohibition for his role in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist three years ago.
-
Woman bitten by bear on B.C. hiking trail
B.C. conservation officers are out with a warning for backcountry hikers after a woman was bitten by a bear this week.
Regina
-
Safer and softer: Leibel Field to receive new turf
Leibel Field is set to receive a large improvement. The field is expected to have new turf in place by the beginning of August.
-
High expectations for Riders offence in 2022 season
There is no doubt Shaq Evans and Duke Williams will have a lot of fans watching them this season. The two are expected to be primary targets of the receiving corps.
-
'Anomalies' found on the proposed site of the future Regina General Hospital parkade
Geotechnical assessment work for the proposed parkade at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) has discovered some “anomalies” according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Vancouver Island
-
Weaving through traffic and evading police, motorcycles hit 270 km/h near Victoria
Police are searching for at least three motorcyclists who were recorded speeding and weaving through traffic on the Pat Bay Highway north of Victoria before evading officers on Monday.
-
'Just can't believe it': Nanaimo restaurant patio destroyed overnight
The owner of the Breakfast Nook on Selby Street in downtown Nanaimo received a rude awaking Wednesday morning after someone destroyed her outdoor patio.
-
Langford mayor headed to Ukraine to deliver relief supplies
A team of volunteers from Langford, B.C. – including the city's mayor – is heading to war-torn Ukraine to deliver desperately needed supplies and support, with the help of a community campaign that's raised half a million dollars.