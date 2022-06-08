What should I do if I encounter a great white shark? Dalhousie researcher offers tips

One of four sharks tagged by Ocearch off West Ironbound Island just south of Lunenburg, N.S. (OCEARCH/R. SNOW) One of four sharks tagged by Ocearch off West Ironbound Island just south of Lunenburg, N.S. (OCEARCH/R. SNOW)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island