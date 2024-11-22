What to know about the weekend rain, wind, and waves in the Maritimes
A fall storm moving from Cape Cod into the Maritimes will bring rainy and windy weather to the region this weekend. Weather warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia.
Nova Scotia
The province is already experiencing an early round of rain and drizzle. Those conditions are expected to worsen early Saturday morning with the risk of rain -- heavy at times -- stretching from the South Shore all to way to Cape Breton,
The weather system will bring 20 to 50 mm of much needed rain from Saturday through early Sunday morning. Those areas under an initial rainfall warning posted by Environment Canada, including Guysborough County and most of Cape Breton could experience 50 to 90 mm. That amount of rain raises the risk of hydroplaning and localized flooding. Check property drainage to makes sure it is clear of debris.
As the rain picks up so will the wind. Peak gusts out of the east on Saturday will range from 50 to 70 km/h for much of the province. Gusts in eastern Nova Scotia from Halifax to Cape Breton could reach between 70 and 90 km/h. Due to the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands, parts of northern Inverness County could experience winds near 120 km/h. The wind becomes westerly by Sunday morning but remains gusty with peaks of 50 to 70 km/h expected. Winds will further diminish by Monday morning.
The wind will drive large, crashing waves on the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia. Waves are expected to grow to heights between 2.5 and 4 metres offshore, with the larger waves breaking as they move towards the coastline. Splashes from the waves could exceed the typical high water mark during high tides.
Rain outlook for Friday through Saturday.
New Brunswick
A light-to-moderate rain will continue Friday night in New Brunswick. Wet snow is expected in the northern part of the province at higher altitudes.
Rainy periods are expected Saturday that could be heavy at times for eastern parts of the province where rainfall could be in the range of 50 to 80 mm. Rain amounts are generally expected to be lower further west in the province. Some wet snow could mix with rain due to the presence of colder air, but little, if any accumulation is expected.
A northeast wind will increase Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts will peak near 60 km/h for most areas. Higher gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are possible in exposed coastal areas from the Miramichi across the Acadian Peninsula. Sunday morning, northwest winds are expected with gusts between 40 and 60 km/h that could climb as high as 70 km/h on the southwestern coast of the province near Campobello Island and Grand Manan.
Increased wave action is expected to develop Saturday afternoon and evening around the coast of the Acadian Peninsula. Anyone on the coast for work or leisure is advised to mind the rough surf, especially during high tide.
Wind gust forecast for Saturday morning.
Prince Edward Island
Weather conditions will deteriorate mid-morning into afternoon for Prince Edward Island.
Rain with a risk of downpour is generally expected to total 30 to 50 mm for the province Saturday. Further periods of lighter rain and showers will continue on Sunday.
An easterly wind will increase from morning into afternoon on Saturday. Peak gusts of 60 to 75 km/h are expected for much of the province. Stronger gusts are possible on exposed areas of the northern coast were they could reach 75 to 90 km/h. The wind changes to northwest for Sunday. Gusts 40 to 60 km/h can be expected.
Large, crashing waves will develop on the northern coastline Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Peak wave heights could reach between 2.5 and 4 metres with the waves breaking as they approach to shore. Rougher surf will be most noticeable at high tide.
The wave outlook for the Maritimes on Saturday evening.
