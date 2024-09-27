ATLANTIC
Atlantic

What to Watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

CTV Morning Live
Share

Did you miss this morning’s show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live on Sept. 27, 2024.

Ocean Awareness

SuperNOVA, a not-for-profit initiative at Dalhousie University, is using state-of-the-art buoy technology to help teach youth about climate change and the oceans.

The buoy launch in the Bras d’Or Lake is part of The Ocean Data Project: Monitoring Mi’kma’ki Climate Health, which was developed in partnership with First Nations communities. The project combines western science and Indigenous knowledge to educate about the role of the ocean in climate change.

The project also aims to integrate STEM education year-round at Mi’kmawey Elementary School in Potlotek First Nation.

Walking for a cause

Historic trails in Cole Harbour, N.S., are looking to get families moving this weekend with their fundraiser ‘A Walk in the Park,’ which is aimed at keeping the park and farm up and running.

The trails are maintained through volunteers, and the walk-a-thon boasts education stations for those participating to learn about horticulture.

Inclusive Arts

Looking to “weave a tapestry of support” for both local artists and inclusivity, the Prismatic Arts Festival focuses on how relationships are the base in building our communities.

A diverse group of artists will contribute to showcasing the international and multicultural fabric that makes up Nova Scotia.

Local Entertainment

Our very own Katie Kelly breaks down the who, what and where of all the entertainment acts coming to our region through the season.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Windsor

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News