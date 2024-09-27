What to Watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss this morning’s show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live on Sept. 27, 2024.

SuperNOVA, a not-for-profit initiative at Dalhousie University, is using state-of-the-art buoy technology to help teach youth about climate change and the oceans.

The buoy launch in the Bras d’Or Lake is part of The Ocean Data Project: Monitoring Mi’kma’ki Climate Health, which was developed in partnership with First Nations communities. The project combines western science and Indigenous knowledge to educate about the role of the ocean in climate change.

The project also aims to integrate STEM education year-round at Mi’kmawey Elementary School in Potlotek First Nation.

Historic trails in Cole Harbour, N.S., are looking to get families moving this weekend with their fundraiser ‘A Walk in the Park,’ which is aimed at keeping the park and farm up and running.

The trails are maintained through volunteers, and the walk-a-thon boasts education stations for those participating to learn about horticulture.

Looking to “weave a tapestry of support” for both local artists and inclusivity, the Prismatic Arts Festival focuses on how relationships are the base in building our communities.

A diverse group of artists will contribute to showcasing the international and multicultural fabric that makes up Nova Scotia.

Our very own Katie Kelly breaks down the who, what and where of all the entertainment acts coming to our region through the season.