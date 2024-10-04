What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss Friday morning’s show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Atlantic on Oct. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Defence Security and Aerospace Exhibition Atlantic (DEFSEC) saw more than 1,500 people from 15 countries attend at the Halifax Convention Centre this week. This year, the exhibition catered to high school and post-secondary students, showing them employment and training opportunities in the industry.

Oct. 6 to 12 is Fire Prevention Week, and our partners at Kidde Canada want to stress the importance of proper safety checks in people’s homes. According to Kidde Canada, in Canada, 92 per cent of fire-related deaths occur at home, and one in 10 of those deaths are youth.

The QEII Home Lottery bonus prize deadline is Friday, and you could win an African safari adventure or $100,000 cash.

CTV's Katie Kelly shares the latest news from the local entertainment scene, including new music, the 2024 Music Nova Scotia Music & Industry Awards brunch, and details on New Brunswick actor and chef Matty Matheson’s upcoming stop in our region.