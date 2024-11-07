What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

What you need to know if you missed the Thursday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

Hockey Helps the Homeless is a Canada-wide initiative that gives back to local communities dealing with the housing crisis and to date has raised over $28 million, according to the campaign. The fifth annual tournament will be held in Halifax, with all net proceeds from the local event supporting VETS Canada and Adsum for Women and Children.

Crystal Thorburne from Hubbards, N.S., is this year’s winner of the QEII Home Lottery early bird prize cottage. If you want a chance at the final grand prize, the deadline is still open until midnight Friday.

VIA Rail says their employees make it their mission to give customers the best experience when taking the train across Canada. Crystal Garrett got a inside look at The Ocean train, which is available in our region, and is one of the few overnight trains in the country.

The Dartmouth Handcrafters Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The show started with just six craftspeople coming together with an idea. Now there are 170 craftspeople taking part in the annual tradition, with proceeds going to local charities. To date, according to organizers, the show has given more than $250,000 to over 90 charities.