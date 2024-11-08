ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    What you need to know if you missed the Friday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

    Sing a little song

    The Halifax Gay Men’s Chorus is ramping up for the holiday season, with the ever-popular show's tickets going on sale next week. Anyone can audition for the chorus, and they welcome any and all to take in the festivities this year.

    Financial literacy

    According to BDO Debt Solutions, November is financial literacy month looking to spread awareness to Canadians about their situations. With so much stigma around money and money problems, the organization encourages Canadians to talk about their spending, and comparing wants versus needs.

    Empowerment through style

    Heather Chapplain is reimagining clothes to make the old new again empowering people through style. She also recently wrote a book to help those who have suffered through trauma in their healing journey.

    It’s electric

    Shawn Desman is making his way across the country, with stops in the Maritimes on his tour. Having never been to P.E.I., he’s excited for that show, and to come to Halifax and dine at his favourite restaurant.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News