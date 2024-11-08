What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

What you need to know if you missed the Friday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

The Halifax Gay Men’s Chorus is ramping up for the holiday season, with the ever-popular show's tickets going on sale next week. Anyone can audition for the chorus, and they welcome any and all to take in the festivities this year.

According to BDO Debt Solutions, November is financial literacy month looking to spread awareness to Canadians about their situations. With so much stigma around money and money problems, the organization encourages Canadians to talk about their spending, and comparing wants versus needs.

Heather Chapplain is reimagining clothes to make the old new again empowering people through style. She also recently wrote a book to help those who have suffered through trauma in their healing journey.

Shawn Desman is making his way across the country, with stops in the Maritimes on his tour. Having never been to P.E.I., he’s excited for that show, and to come to Halifax and dine at his favourite restaurant.