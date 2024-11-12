What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

What you need to know if you missed the Tuesday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

In the past four years, the number of nurse practitioners has doubled to more than 430 in the Nova Scotia, according to the Nurse Practitioners’ Association of Nova Scotia. It is Nurse Practitioners Week, and people are recognizing those nurses who took the extra step to further their education and support their community.

Chavah Lindasy is a New Brunswick-based designer who lost her mother to breast cancer. She entered a competition where she had to create a dress out of toilet paper and won, which she says was a shock. She is now making a contribution to breast cancer research with her winnings.

Beauty contributor and makeup artist Shobana Lakkavally explains why blush is in the spotlight. From traditional powder, to creams and liquids, there is so much more to work with these days.

An interactive edition of "Anne of Green Gables" has hidden pockets with letters and recipes from the famed characters. Curator Barbara Heller helps bring Anne’s world to life for those who love the story.