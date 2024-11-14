What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Here's what you need to know if you missed Thursday's edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

With the holidays just around the corner, we look at some of the top toy trends that are sure to make the children on your list happy.

From interactive books to creating your own lip gloss, Patty Sullivan shares the latest gifts that will land you on Santa’s nice list this year!

As Toronto welcomes Taylor Swift to the stage, Maritime Swifties are in the city to get the full Eras experience and fulfil their “wildest dreams.”

We catch up with one Cape Breton couple before they head to the Rogers Centre to take in the first show on Swift’s Canadian stop.

Lifestyle expert Natalie Sexton walks us through the most fashionable fabric this holiday season, while keeping us on budget.

From sequins to velvet and red on red, she dresses us up and keeps us cozy, regardless of the type of party.

The annual Colchester County food drive is happening in Truro, N.S., after breaking donation records last year.

With food insecurity at an all-time high across the country, any donation is welcome to help feed people in need in Colchester County.