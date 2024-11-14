ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Here's what you need to know if you missed Thursday's edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

    Top Toys

    With the holidays just around the corner, we look at some of the top toy trends that are sure to make the children on your list happy.

    From interactive books to creating your own lip gloss, Patty Sullivan shares the latest gifts that will land you on Santa’s nice list this year!

    Maritime Swifties in Toronto

    As Toronto welcomes Taylor Swift to the stage, Maritime Swifties are in the city to get the full Eras experience and fulfil their “wildest dreams.”

    We catch up with one Cape Breton couple before they head to the Rogers Centre to take in the first show on Swift’s Canadian stop.  

    Festive fashion

    Lifestyle expert Natalie Sexton walks us through the most fashionable fabric this holiday season, while keeping us on budget.

    From sequins to velvet and red on red, she dresses us up and keeps us cozy, regardless of the type of party.  

    Food for thought

    The annual Colchester County food drive is happening in Truro, N.S., after breaking donation records last year.

    With food insecurity at an all-time high across the country, any donation is welcome to help feed people in need in Colchester County.

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    California teenager admits to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls

    A California teenager has admitted to making hundreds of swatting calls — hoax emergency calls — over a two-year period, creating 'fear and chaos' when police responded to his false reports of bomb threats and mass shootings at schools, homes and houses of worship, federal prosecutors said.

    • Dog rescued from Perth County swamp

      Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.

    • Two Bruce Peninsula homes levelled by flames

      Just before midnight on Wednesday, firefighters from the Saugeen Reserve Fire Department were called to a blaze at a home near Highway 13 and Edison Circle, near Sauble Beach.

