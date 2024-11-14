What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live
Here's what you need to know if you missed Thursday's edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.
Top Toys
With the holidays just around the corner, we look at some of the top toy trends that are sure to make the children on your list happy.
From interactive books to creating your own lip gloss, Patty Sullivan shares the latest gifts that will land you on Santa’s nice list this year!
Maritime Swifties in Toronto
As Toronto welcomes Taylor Swift to the stage, Maritime Swifties are in the city to get the full Eras experience and fulfil their “wildest dreams.”
We catch up with one Cape Breton couple before they head to the Rogers Centre to take in the first show on Swift’s Canadian stop.
Festive fashion
Lifestyle expert Natalie Sexton walks us through the most fashionable fabric this holiday season, while keeping us on budget.
From sequins to velvet and red on red, she dresses us up and keeps us cozy, regardless of the type of party.
Food for thought
The annual Colchester County food drive is happening in Truro, N.S., after breaking donation records last year.
With food insecurity at an all-time high across the country, any donation is welcome to help feed people in need in Colchester County.
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
Some Scotiabank users facing 'intermittent' access to banking days after scheduled maintenance
Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.
RCMP begins deploying body-worn cameras to frontline officers across Canada
Within days, thousands of frontline RCMP officers will be starting their shifts equipped with a body-worn camera, as the national police force begins deploying the program across Canada.
'Countless lives were at risk:' 8 charged, including teen wanted in deadly home invasion, after West Queen West gun battle
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Everything is under US$20 at Amazon's newest store
Amazon is targeting retail rivals Shein, Temu and TikTok Shop with a new deeply discounted storefront that sells a wide array of products for US$20 or less.
Many long COVID patients adjust to slim recovery odds as world moves on
There are certain phrases that Wachuka Gichohi finds difficult to hear after enduring four years of living with long COVID, marked by debilitating fatigue, pain, panic attacks and other symptoms so severe she feared she would die overnight.
Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars
The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.
California teenager admits to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls
A California teenager has admitted to making hundreds of swatting calls — hoax emergency calls — over a two-year period, creating 'fear and chaos' when police responded to his false reports of bomb threats and mass shootings at schools, homes and houses of worship, federal prosecutors said.
City of Toronto clears some tents near Rogers Centre ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift shows
Two unhoused individuals who were living in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelter hotel ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in an influx of visitors to the downtown core.
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift in Toronto for first of 6 sold-out shows
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
Calgary crews repair record number of potholes thanks to new tool
The City of Calgary is crediting a new tool with helping crews complete a record number of pothole repairs this year.
Serious crash closes intersection near Drumheller
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a serious crash near Drumheller, Alta.
Calgary company convicted in fatal 2019 workplace incident loses appeal
A Calgary company that appealed its convictions and associated fine for its role in the death of one of its workers has been denied by the court.
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of man convicted in Alberta hunters' deaths
Canada's top court has declined to hear the appeal of one of two men found guilty in the fatal shooting of two Métis hunters in eastern Alberta.
Edmonton man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Brazeau Dam
A woman was seriously hurt after a shooting southwest of Drayton Valley Saturday night.
Santa's coming to West Edmonton Mall and he's bringing Nuge with him
West Edmonton Mall is gearing up for the holidays with plenty of festive programming, including, of course, Santa.
Train derailment and spill in Longueui leads to confinement and travel disruptions
A confinement measure with an 800-metre radius is currently in effect in part of Longueuil after a Canadian National Railway (CN) train derailed and spilt an unknown quantity of hydrogen peroxide on Thursday morning.
Laval health-care workers' union 'dumbfounded' by hiring freeze for 565 positions
The president of the union representing workers at the CISSS de Laval (FSSS–CSN) said she was “insulted and dumbfounded” by the news that about 565 positions won’t be filled, with no timeline as to when it will start hiring again.
REM: Service launch in 2025 and upcoming interruptions
The Caisse de dépôt is now aiming for fall 2025 for the launch of the Deux-Montagnes and Anse-à-l'Orme branches of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), while new cost overruns are expected and voluntary interruptions will take place in the coming months.
17 people arrested following 18-month 'Project Champion' investigation into drug trafficking in Ottawa area
Seventeen people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation into the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area.
Ontario investing over $21 million to expand wastewater treatment in Kemptville facility
Ontario is investing up to $21.8 million for wastewater treatment infrastructure in Kemptville, Ont. to support a future jail site in the eastern Ontario community.
Toronto man charged with uttering threats towards an Ottawa medical clinic, police say
An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hundreds of threats towards a medical clinic operating in the Ottawa suburb of Orléans.
Dog rescued from Perth County swamp
Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.
Two Bruce Peninsula homes levelled by flames
Just before midnight on Wednesday, firefighters from the Saugeen Reserve Fire Department were called to a blaze at a home near Highway 13 and Edison Circle, near Sauble Beach.
Dynacare4Diabetes: free mobile diabetes testing clinic
November is Diabetes Awareness Month and according to Dynacare Canada, a great time to have the discussion with a healthcare professional about prevention and management of diabetes.
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to stabbing Barrie police officer
Nick Vassilodimitrakis appeared in a Barrie courtroom Thursday morning by video from a detention centre in London, Ont. where he pleaded guilty to stabbing veteran Barrie police officer Jim Peters.
17-year-old charged with impaired driving after crashing into hydro pole
Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach.
Allegedly impaired driver found with machete-style knife under seat in Orillia
Officers patrolling in Orillia pulled over a vehicle and allegedly found a machete-style knife under the driver’s seat.
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Court ruling on Charter challenge offers glimpse of the frontlines of the drug war in Sudbury
Announcements by police about drug busts may seem routine, but a recent court case in Sudbury shows just how much careful investigation and attention to detail is required.
Residents tear down temporary shelters as Guelph tries to clear downtown encampment
Some people from Guelph are looking for a new place to stay after the City of Guelph tried to clear a downtown encampment.
Waterloo Regional Police looking for missing teen last seen in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old teen from the Chandler Drive area in Kitchener.
Police investigating after Kitchener store employees sprayed with noxious substance
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener store earlier this month.
Mangy foxes 'will not survive': A cry for help
A Windsor resident is asking for the public’s help to capture two injured foxes roaming in the east end of the city.
Windsor police seek missing 64-year-old man
Windsor police are asking for help locating a missing 64-year-old man.
Saints Nation colours to shine bright in downtown Windsor
Anyone heading downtown Windsor over the next four days might notice it looks a little different.
Crash on Chief Peguis sends two pedestrians to hospital
A Thursday morning crash on Chief Peguis Trail sent two people to hospital.
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus in critical condition after surgery for brain aneurysm
Chad Posthumus, a centre for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a brain aneurysm, the team announced Thursday.
Juvenile counsellor accused of sexually assaulting incarcerated youth: police
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a youth reported being sexually assaulted by a juvenile counsellor while incarcerated.
Chad Bachynski defeats Sandra Masters to become mayor of Regina
Chad Bachynski will be Regina's next mayor, after defeating incumbent Sandra Masters, who was vying for a second term.
Here's a look at Regina's projected new city council
Regina's projected new city council will consist of eight new members with more than a handful of outgoing councillors not seeking re-election and two incumbents being defeated Wednesday night.
Civic election results from around southern Saskatchewan
Wednesday, Nov. 13 saw a wave of civic elections across southern Saskatchewan with victories and upsets all over. Here are the preliminary results for some of the smaller urban centres.
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
Who are Saskatoon's new city councillors?
Saskatoon voters made their mark on Wednesday, casting ballots in the city's civic election and making history by electing the city's first female mayor. The election also brought fresh faces to the city council.
Prince Albert elects new mayor after 12 years under Greg Dionne
After 12 years under Greg Dionne, the City of Prince Albert has a new mayor.
Public invited to sign condolences book for former B.C. premier John Horgan
The public is being invited to share messages in memory of late B.C. premier John Horgan this week.
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
Teen pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a car in Richmond
A teenager remains in hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car over the weekend, Mounties in Richmond say.
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
Class-action alleges abuse, cultural devastation at Canadian Indigenous group homes
A proposed class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government says Indigenous people removed from their communities and placed in group homes beginning in the 1950s suffered physical, sexual and psychological abuse that "was commonplace, condoned and, arguably, encouraged."
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.