ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Friday:

    Holiday joy for seniors

    For many seniors, the holidays can be lonely without family and friends close by, so our partners at Parkwood Home Care has suggestions on how to include older adults. With the Canada Post strike, visiting seniors is a great way to spread holiday cheer in the absence of being able to send cards through the mail.

    Teddy bear toss

    Our friends and partners at the Saint John Sea Dogs shine a light on an important cause that will bring smiles to children in the community this holiday season. The new tradition of the Teddy Bear Toss it spreads joy for those in attendance, and the community.

    Get your Glow on

    Halifax Glow is on, and this year boasts over a million lights and even some indoor roller skating. We caught up with our partners at Halifax Glow to learn the theme, and even hear about a Swiftie's dream happening Dec. 13.

    Holiday treats

    Our friends at Presidents Choice give us all the smells and tastes of this years holiday insider edition. A fair price point for quality food, the ladies of CTV Morning Live do the taste testing for your holiday get togethers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News