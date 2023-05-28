'Whatever blows your hair back': Dapper Moncton ride raises money for men’s charities

Motorcycle enthusiasts prepare for a ride to raise funds for men's mental health and prostate cancer at the Moncton Public Library. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) Motorcycle enthusiasts prepare for a ride to raise funds for men's mental health and prostate cancer at the Moncton Public Library. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island