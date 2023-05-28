'Whatever blows your hair back': Dapper Moncton ride raises money for men’s charities

Motorcycle enthusiasts put on their Sunday best to go for a ride around Moncton to raise money for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride takes place in over 120 countries. It’s raised over $50 million worldwide since its inception in 2012.

Riders don dapper outfits and hit the road on their classic vintage bikes.

A great way to spend a Sunday, but for some it’s also a time to think about family and friends.

Event committee member Angelica Armitage rode her Harley Davidson from Burton, N.B., to be there.

“My uncle passed away last year from cancer and I rode last year in honour of him. Frank Armitage. This year, I think it's more towards the men's mental health side,” said Armitage. ‘It's for both, of course.”

Doug Wheeler was riding in honour of a co-worker who has prostate cancer.

“I thought this would be a good thing to do, raise some money for prostate cancer. We're all getting older. We're all getting past our fifties, most of us here. It’s a good cause,” said Wheeler.

The kick-start took place at noon at the Moncton Public Library with around 75 riders taking a 45-minute spin around the city to the new Harley Davidson dealership on Main Street.

Sunday was the seventh year it has taken place in Moncton.

A great day, a great way to raise money, but it's also a way of life for the riders.

Event host Joey Landry said riding is a feeling of freedom.

“I guess when you get on a bike and ride, the only thing you think about is you and the road,” said Landry. “It’s a good stress relief for most riders.”

Landry’s co-host Marie Mourant said her motorcycle used to belong to her dad.

“He bought it when I was five or six-years-old and I eventually convinced him to sell it to me. I've been riding since I was six-years-old. I had a harness and he used to take me everywhere. It's part of my life, I guess,” said Mourant.

It was the first time George Kirby had participated in the charity fundraiser and he decided to bring his Triumph motorcycle to Sunday’s ride to do his part.

He’s been riding all his life.

“The wind in your face. Freedom. Just a good feeling. To be out in the sun, out in the weather. It's better than being in a car,” said Kirby.

Armitage said it’s fun and freeing.

"Whatever blows your hair back,” said Armitage. “I enjoy it.”

The ride raised around $3,000 before it had started, but the organizers expect that number to climb over the $5,000 mark after the day’s auction and online contributions.