HALIFAX -- Destination Cape Breton has launched a new website that provides residents with a list of local restaurants and food-service operations offering takeout or delivery options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants across Nova Scotia are not allowed to offer dine-in service as the province works to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, but they are still able to provide takeout and delivery.

“We wanted to support the food establishments around the Island that are able to continue operating, while providing a one-stop online shop for residents who want to explore meal options or take a break from cooking during this stressful time,” said Terry Smith, CEO of Destination Cape Breton, in a statement.

“Whether ordering a burger, a gourmet meal or craft beer, there are an array of options available.”

The site, capebretontakeout.ca, includes over 30 listings, which can be filtered by region or community.

“We encourage residents to explore the various food establishments and place orders,” said Smith. “They may discover a new favourite dish or a local product that they didn’t know was available."

CB Eats, a delivery service for many food operators in the Sydney area, is one of the businesses listed online.

“From our perspective, we want to help any organization that needs it to get essential products to their customers or members,” said Matt Stewart, co-founder and CEO of CB Eats.

“For our restaurant customers, we reduced per-order fees in half and discounted delivery prices, hoping that every little bit helps.”

Cape Bretoners can also access Cape Breton Food Hub -- which offers weekly deliveries of local food products such as fresh produce, meat and seafood, and prepared meals – through the site.

"This is a very challenging time for our communities and local businesses,” said Alicia Lake, executive director of Cape Breton Food Hub.

“The Cape Breton Food Hub is dedicated to working together with our volunteers, the Cape Breton Farmers' Market, and our delivery partners at Star, and CB Eats to ensure that local food can still be safely and efficiently purchased and distributed to homes across Cape Breton.”

Destination Cape Breton staff will continue to add new listings. Organizations or businesses that would like to be included are encouraged to reach out.