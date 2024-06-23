Why a yacht docked in Halifax is getting extra attention

ATLANTIC
    The Samsara, which is docked near Bishop's Landing, is reportedly owned by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. (Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News) The Samsara, which is docked near Bishop's Landing, is reportedly owned by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. (Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
    Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.

    The Samsara, which is docked near Bishop's Landing, is reportedly owned by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

    People were stopping by Sunday to get a look at the yacht and see if anybody was on board. Crew members could be seen at times.

    According to the website 'SuperYachtFan', the Samsara was sold to Rowling in 2023 and is valued at $150 million US.

    CTV News has reached out to Rowling's PR team for more information.

