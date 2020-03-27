HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health is taking advantage of social media platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic to help answer children's questions about the virus.

Dr. Robert Strang posted a series of videos answering kids questions: Why is school cancelled? How sick can I get? Why can't I go play with my friends?

Experts are still urging the importance of physical-distancing to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The government is reminding citizens that anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days, with exceptions for those who work in essential services and must travel for work, and those who need to come to Nova Scotia for health services.

Anyone who has travelled, or has been in close contact with someone who travelled, and is experiencing symptoms such as a fever or new cough, should complete an online questionnaire before calling 811.

As of Thursday, there were 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.