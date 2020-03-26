HALIFAX -- There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including a case that may be linked to a party.

This brings the total number of cases in the province to 73.

The provincial government says most of the new cases are travel-related or connected to earlier cases, but one case cannot be linked to travel or a previously-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health officials are investigating how that person was exposed to COVID-19 and whether others may have been exposed.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said during a news conference Thursday that it’s possible the case is linked to a “significant number of people getting together on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Because the source of exposure hasn’t been confirmed at this time, health officials stopped short of saying the case is linked to community spread.

Strang and Premier Stephen McNeil said the fact that the case may be linked to a party shows the importance of staying home and practising physical-distancing.

“Those are so important because how this virus spreads is when people get together in close contact,” said Strang. “It’s such an important thing to minimize the virus to spread.”

McNeil had strong words for people who aren’t following the rules set out by the province, which include a five-person limit for social gatherings, though the province is advising against any kind of social gatherings.

“Whatever they find, this is a wake-up call. Everyone needs to avoid social-gatherings,” said McNeil.

“When we say stop gathering and stay home, we mean it. Think of your loved ones, your neighbours.”

The 73 infected individuals range in age from under 10 to their mid-70s.

Three people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus. One person has been released from hospital and two remain in hospital.

The daughter of one patient told CTV News that her 69-year-old father is in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Truro, N.S., and is in critical condition.

The condition of the second patient is unknown at this time.

Two people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

Officials aren’t releasing details about where the infected individuals are located, but they say cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Public Health is working to identify anyone who may have come in close contact with the confirmed COVID-19 cases. Those people must self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

The government is reminding citizens that anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled, or has been in close contact with someone who travelled, and is experiencing symptoms such as a fever or new cough, should complete an online questionnaire before calling 811.

As of Thursday, there were 3,201 negative results and 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19.