Wildly swinging oil prices will continue, and provinces like N.L. can gain: professor
As the COVID-19 pandemic sent oil prices plummeting to historic lows, emails obtained by The Canadian Press show Newfoundland and Labrador was quietly bracing for two of its offshore oilfields to be abandoned by their owners.
And as the province watches those same companies this year report staggering profits, experts say fossil fuel-producing provinces like Newfoundland and Labrador should get used to the whiplash -- and use it to better protect themselves.
"We're going to see more situations where companies have a record profit one year and are completely busted the next year," said Warren Mabee, director of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queen's University in Kingston, On. "Governments need to learn to work with that, and to turn it to their advantage."
Before the pandemic hit in early 2020, shutting down any of the four oilfields pumping off the province's east coast was a distant consideration. But by May of 2020, emails obtained through access to information legislation show government officials were already preparing for Suncor and Husky Energy to walk away from projects that would keep their respective oilfields -- Terra Nova and White Rose -- operating for years to come. (Husky has since merged with Cenovus.)
"Based on the current economics and uncertainty, it is likely the asset life extension will not proceed," said government presentation notes on Suncor's Terra Nova oilfield, dated June 30, 2020. "Much uncertainty as to when things will return to normal or what 'the new normal' will look like."
The notes said the province would take a $6.5-billion hit to its gross domestic product over the next decade if Suncor abandoned Terra Nova.
By the fall of 2020, the documents show, Suncor was rethinking Terra Nova, and Cenovus was threatening to end its operations in the province.
Energy Minister Andrew Parsons told media in October of 2020 that estimating the decommissioning costs taxpayers would have to swallow was "premature, given the current status of our offshore projects." But presentation notes from a month earlier said the province would owe Suncor a royalty refund of about $157 million, due in 2025, if Terra Nova shut down.
By June of 2021, the province's offshore oil regulator had prepared a communications plan in case Suncor decided to decommission the field, the emails show.
Newfoundland and Labrador ultimately gave the two companies about $246.5 million in direct subsidies, which came from a $320-million transfer from Ottawa aimed at bolstering the sector.
Cenovus got $41.5 million in December 2020 to keep work going on a project that would extend the life of White Rose, while in June 2021 Suncor was given $205 million in direct cash and the province took a royalty cut worth $300 million to keep work going on Terra Nova.
Both Suncor and Cenovus posted significant 2022 profits last week, at $9.1 billion and $11.4 billion, respectively.
Mabee said that in retrospect, it would have been good for the province to impose conditions on those subsidies requiring the companies to pay them back if oil prices rebounded.
"I think that often, a business that's on the receiving end of the subsidies, when they're threatening to walk away, it feels like they're holding the cards. But in reality, they want the subsidy," Mabee said. "And they normally don't want to walk away from long-term investments."
As energy demand changes and countries move away from oil and gas, there is more volatility ahead for fossil fuel prices, he said, adding that governments should brace for more extreme highs and lows. One way they can better insulate themselves is to build in mechanisms to recoup their subsidies or incentives when markets rebound, he said.
Sara Hastings-Simon, an assistant professor at the University of Calgary studying energy transitions, agrees.
"Simply giving subsidies and not structuring them in a way that's tied to the price of oil, leaves the public very exposed," she said in an interview. "We insure the downside risk, and then the private sector gets to keep the upside benefit."
Mabee noted that despite record oil profits driven by the war in Ukraine, some fossil fuel companies haven't announced larger investments in low-carbon energy. Governments should make their financial help during downtowns contingent on investments in a net-zero future, he said.
"The oil and gas industry has to change to get us there. And this is a lever that we could be using to help affect that change," he said. "This is the moment. It's that subsidy moment when you actually have power."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' origin: report
Justice Paul Rouleau says the Canada Border Services Agency made a bad situation worse when it mishandled the announcement of a vaccine mandate for truckers early last year, amid rampant anger and false information around the pandemic.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
How Jimmy Carter once helped clean up a partial nuclear meltdown in Ontario
It was December 1952, the Cold War was raging and in a rural Ontario community a nuclear reactor had just partially melted down – the first serious reactor accident in the world. The partial meltdown at the experimental Chalk River Nuclear Laboratories, about 200 kilometres north of Ottawa, was significant for the changes to reactor safety and design it helped usher in.
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Pestle, good luck charm or sex toy? Artifact may have been used for pleasure, researchers say
New research suggests that a nearly 2000-year-old, phallic-shaped Roman artifact may have been used as a device during sex rather than a good luck charm.
Trans-specific weight-lifting program making 'huge difference' for Edmontonians who don't feel welcome at traditional gyms
For the last five weeks, a local gym has provided a much-needed space for transgender Edmontonians to learn how to weight lift and focus on their fitness.
Feds' hiring of international group to advise on unmarked graves called 'misstep'
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says there are many problems with a $2 million contract Ottawa recently signed with an international group to get its advice on unmarked graves.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislators set to return to Queen's Park with health reform on agenda
The Ontario legislature is set to resume sitting today after a two-month winter break that began in December.
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Ontario MPP puts forward proposal that could keep Schreiner from running as Ontario Liberal Leader
With the legislature resuming today questions remain as to whether Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will cross the floor to join the Ontario Liberal Party, a move that would position him as a contender in their leadership race.
Calgary
-
'I will never find any peace': Mother of police shooting victim demands more mental-health training
In her dimly-lit front room, Shelley Croston is unable to fight back tears as she holds a childhood photograph of her son Mitchell, who was killed by a Calgary police officer last week.
-
Additional footage requested as homicide detectives continue investigation into Calgary woman's death
Calgary police have expanded their request for footage as they investigate the homicide of Judy Maerz.
-
The Kids Are All Right: Allison, Ersson lead Flyers to 4-3 win over Flames
Improving his record to a perfect 6-0-0 to begin his NHL career, Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson has joined an exclusive club.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Police investigate 2nd homicide of 2023 after woman's body found in Montreal apartment
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the city's second homicide of the year after a woman's body was found Sunday in a home in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing in The Village: Montreal police
A 41-year-old man was sent to hospital after he was stabbed Monday night near the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Atateken streets.
Edmonton
-
Persistent cockroaches at Edmonton condo a 'major problem' for owner
The owner of a Glenora condo unit says she is beyond frustrated after dealing with re-emerging cockroach issues for years, with local experts saying this specific species is considered rare to the Edmonton area.
-
'They're already illegal': City council to look at increasing fines for noisy vehicles
Drivers with noisy vehicles in Edmonton could face larger fines if a change to the city's noise bylaw is passed.
-
Nearly $600K raised for Stollery foundation in hockey tournament
Eighty-two teams competed at the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre over Family Day long weekend and raised $587,941.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
Hundreds of million of dollars are desperately needed to stabilize the home-care workforce in Ontario, the association representing organizations providing that care said as it urged the province to speed up delivery of promised funds.
-
Winter travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory Monday for several communities across the northeast.
London
-
'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region
An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. A 'prolonged freezing rain event' could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
'We're all in this together': Woodstock Museum sharing COVID-19 pandemic stories
There are items and images that became symbols of the COVID-19 pandemic, but what a new exhibit at the Woodstock Museum sought to do is capture experiences and shine a light on how the community handled a challenging time.
Winnipeg
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
-
RCMP searching for missing Manitoba woman, wanted man
Manitoba RCMP believe a missing woman and a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may have been seen in Winnipeg.
-
'People just simply can't get peace': Winnipeg councillor wants crack down on loud mufflers
A Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to crack down on vehicles driving around with loud modified mufflers – a problem he says is disturbing residents' peace and quiet.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Governor General joins crowd marking 1 year since war's start in Ukraine
Ukrainian supporters organized a 'Stand with Ukraine' flash mob with diplomats in attendance on Monday. Among them was Governor General of Canada Mary Simon.
-
Celebrating Family Day in Ottawa
No Rideau Canal Skateway for Winterlude was no problem as people headed indoors where the ice and the crowds were perfect.
Saskatoon
-
'Devastating': Saskatoon man reacts to latest earthquake in Turkiye
Just weeks after an earthquake ravaged parts of Turkiye, it was hit with another on Monday, a tough blow for a Saskatoon resident and his family.
-
Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.
Vancouver
-
Proposed hike to Surrey property tax prompts calls for audit of police transition costs
Homeowners in Surrey are facing what’s believed to be the biggest property tax hike in the city's history, if a proposed increase goes ahead
-
'She's just fun:' Woman celebrates 111th birthday in Vancouver
At 111 years old, Merle Millicent Romney O'Hara can still make every day amazing—according to her beloved caretaker at Vancouver's Haro Park Centre.
-
Family Day in B.C. celebrated amid mounting financial challenges
Recognizing the increased financial strain on parents in B.C., a Vancouver restaurant marked Family Day by giving away free meals for kids.
Regina
-
'It's always seemed like an honour': Rob Vanstone reflects on 36 years of covering sports in Sask.
For Rob Vanstone, it's the start of his second chapter. Little did he know, the first 36 years of his writing career would be preparing him for his dream of joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
'Its really exciting': Mixed doubles curling debuts at Sask. Winter Games
Mixed doubles curling made it's first-ever appearance at the Saskatchewan Winter Games on Sunday.
-
Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
Vancouver Island
-
Island man who ran Ponzi scheme permanently banned from financial markets
A Vancouver Island man who ran a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme in Ontario has been banned from B.C.'s financial markets by the provincial securities regulator.
-
Suspect arrested in assault that caused 'significant injuries,' VicPD says
Victoria police say they have arrested a suspect in a serious assault that occurred downtown last week.
-
Victoria council's last-minute tweak to Harris Green development approval concerning for some
A massive development project that would bring 1,500 badly needed rental units to downtown Victoria got a tentative green light from city council this week, but a last-minute amendment that was narrowly approved is causing some controversy.