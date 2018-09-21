

Work is ongoing to twin multiple sections of highway from one end of Nova Scotia to the other.

While the work has been a long time coming, there are new concerns being raised about how construction could impact the community of Windsor.

Lake Pisiquid is an iconic part of the town. The man-made body of water has been a fixture since a causeway was constructed about 50 years ago and the lake is now considered an important part of the community.

“We can't afford to lose it,” said Mayor Anna Allen.“We've built too many decades around this lake.”

Allen is concerned that work to twin a section of Highway 101 may negatively impact the lake and cause water levels to drop significantly.

According to Allen, it would be a catastrophe for the town if the water levels fall and cause big problems for recreational operations like the nearby canoe club.

“The message we really want (to send) is to keep our lake status quo,” said Allen. “We want fish passage, we've always been in favour of that … but we can’t lower our lake or take it away from our community.”

The business community says the lake has a significant economic impact on the town. Some are worried that changes to it could impact local businesses, property values and future development.

“The aesthetic view of this lake is really, really important to the downtown community and there are some new developments that are likely to be going in,” said Adrienne Wood of the Windsor Business Enhancement Society. “They are waterfront developments, so I can't speak for them, but I'm assuming that a waterfront development is going to want to have a waterfront to look at and to enjoy.”

The province says they are aware of the town's concerns and have not yet decided how they will proceed with highway twinning in the area.

According to the transportation minister, there are several options, including one that will not change the water levels.

“We could leave it status quo, that is a possibility” said Lloyd Hines. “We could move the highway away from the aboiteau completely, that's not totally impossible.”

A decision about how the province will proceed is expected in the coming months.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.