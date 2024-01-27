Winter Storm Watch issued in Nova Scotia as heavy snow likely for Monday
SNOW POTENTIAL
A low pressure system in the southern U.S. will move to the eastern seaboard on Sunday. The system will then strengthen as it moves northward to pass just by the southwest of Nova Scotia on Monday.
It's a good setup for a heavy snowfall for Nova Scotia. Not only will the low-pressure system pack a lot of moisture, but the path keeps colder air in place for Nova Scotia. Both necessary for a heavier snow with less mixing in of ice pellets or rain.
A Winter Storm Watch issued by Environment Canada for Nova Scotia Saturday afternoon.
WINTER STORM WATCH
Saturday afternoon Environment Canada issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of Nova Scotia, excluding Cape Breton and parts of Cumberland/Colchester Counties where the snow could be lighter.
The watch advises on a general 15 to 25 cm of snow possible Sunday overnight through Monday. The snow accompanied by a northeast wind gusting 60 to 70 km/h except up to 90 km/h on exposed areas of the coast.
The weather agency advises that "visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."
Snow, heavy at times, may be falling across most of Nova Scotia by Monday morning.
TIMING AND AMOUNTS
Snow is expected to reach the southwestern corner of Nova Scotia just after midnight Sunday into Monday. By Monday morning the snow will have developed across most of Nova Scotia. A lighter snowfall or flurries is possible on Monday in southern and eastern New Brunswick along with Prince Edward Island.
The snow gradually eases to flurries in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon into Monday evening. The wind remains high and gusty through that time, easing Monday night into Sunday morning. That means that areas of drifting snow will be possible even as the snow begins to ease and end.
It is mainland Nova Scotia that is most likely to pick up snow amounts ranging 15 to 25 cm. I would also include Richmond and Cape Breton Counties with a chance of reaching the 15 cm mark.
A general 15 to 25 cm of snow likely for a large area of Nova Scotia. The snow becoming lighter for northern parts of the mainland and parts of Cape Breton.
SUMMARY
Be sure to continue to check in on the Monday forecast and any further alerts issued by Environment Canada through this weekend. This past week there was some back and forth in forecast guidance as to whether the heavy snow would reach Nova Scotia or not. With these types of rapidly developing coastal systems, some change in the forecast within even 24 hours isn't unheard of.
Give some consideration on how a heavy snow may impact your Monday. Plan to check for cancellations and for snowy roads with reduced visibility.
