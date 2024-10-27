Witches and warlocks take to the water across New Brunswick

A new Halloween tradition launched Saturday in Grand Bay-Westfield that’s been rippling across New Brunswick during October. Witches and warlocks are flocking to the province's waterways.

The Westfield & District Recreation Association hosted its first Witches and Warlocks on the Water event Saturday, with costumed paddlers in pointed hats launching from Westfield Beach.

Spectators arrived at Westfield ferry landing to watch the paddlers take to the water. The event served as a fundraiser for the local food bank.

The event follows similar events scheduled throughout October in Hampton, Evandale, Chipman, and New River Beach. Costumed New Brunswickers join paddlers participating at dozens of events across Canada and the United States.

“It’s a community coming together, and I like that we have it in Grand Bay now,” said participant Maria Askeland.

“We love the river, we love kayaking, and it's for a great cause,” said participant Darlene Braydon.

The event is part of Grand Bay-Westfield Fall Fest 2024 which wraps up on Sunday.