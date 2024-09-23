With growing passenger numbers in Halifax, Via Rail CEO says late trains are out of their control

As VIA Rail passenger numbers in Halifax climb, the national rail service aims to modernize its service and grow, but the crown corporation faces challenges and delays due to freight operators who own and control the tracks they travel.

Last year, 13,000 passengers arrived by train in Halifax—a number that's on the rise, according to VIA Rail President and CEO Mario Péloquin.

"What we see right now is that this number looks like it's going up 15 per cent this year, and it’s spectacular for the Halifax region," he said.

Péloquin was in Halifax for a Halifax Chamber of Commerce luncheon, where he shared VIA Rail's 2030 vision. The national passenger rail operator sees great potential to improve service and attract more travelers.

But there’s a lot that isn’t in the company’s control.

“VIA only owns three percent of the network on which we operate across Canada,” said Péloquin.

VIA doesn’t own any of the tracks they travel in the Maritimes, which are controlled by the freight industry, impacting the VIA Ocean train traveling between Halifax and Montreal.

“It’s scandalous,” said Ted Bartlett, past president of Transportation Action Atlantic. “Train 14 from Montreal to Halifax is arriving here four hours late, held up by freight, and that’s not good enough.”

VIA Rail president and CEO Mario Péloquin speaks with reporters in Halifax.

Infrastructure issues in parts of New Brunswick further slow the trains, adding more time to the trip. For many in that region, rail is often their only means of transportation.

“There are arguably more New Brunswickers using VIA Rail than Nova Scotians because three cities in New Brunswick have very little public transport apart from VIA Rail,” said Bartlett.

VIA relies on CN for track upgrades and is negotiating with them to make improvements.

“We are in discussions with CN and the government to see what we can do to remedy this kind of problem,” Péloquin said.

While they may not control the tracks, Péloquin said VIA does pride itself on customer service.

“You’ll get to your destination,” he said, “and likely late—but the experience, they say, will be, “exceptional.”

Péloquin predicted a new upgraded train will be running on the Ocean line within five years.

