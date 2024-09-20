ATLANTIC
    • Halifax Regional Police seek four people after a series of high-value thefts

    Two men are seen at the counter in a retail store in an image provided by police on Sept. 20 in connection with a series of high-value thefts. Two men are seen at the counter in a retail store in an image provided by police on Sept. 20 in connection with a series of high-value thefts.
    Halifax Regional Police warned the public of a series of high-value thefts targeting retail stores in a news release Friday.

    Police said they received a report that approximately $12,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a sports apparel store in Halifax on Tuesday. Two men entered the store and asked the clerk about various shoes. When the clerk went to the back to the store to retrieve additional items, two women joined the men in the store.

    The same day, approximately $14,000 worth or fragrances were stolen using similar “distraction-based techniques” from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Bedford, N.S.

    Halifax Regional Police said they believe the group may be travelling through the region and could be responsible for similar instances reported in the Moncton, N.B., area.

    Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the individuals, who were captured on camera. Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals or their whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

