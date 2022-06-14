Wolastoq Grand Chief honours N.B. politician for reconciliation efforts

Fredericton’s mayor has been presented with a traditional Indigenous gift as a way to honour her reconciliation efforts.

Mayor Kate Rogers received a wampum belt from the Wolastoq Grand Chief in a ceremony at Fredericton’s city hall Monday.

Wampum belts are traditionally exchanged between grand chiefs and leaders.

"It was so powerful,” Rogers said. “I am knowledgeable about wampum and how wampum is used, and the gifting of a wampum belt. I was aware of the significance of that from an Indigenous cultural perspective.”

Wampum has been used in contracts, agreements, diplomacy, and ceremonies for centuries.

"The wampum is actually a very traditional way of agreeing to any terms and future relationships,” said Wolastoq Grand Chief Ron Tremblay. “The Wabanaki confederacy has been utilizing that form of documentation per se and using the symbols on the wampum belt to signify strong and peaceful relationships.”

About 30 invited guests attended the ceremony, including Juno Award-winning singer Jeremy Dutcher, who sang during the ceremony.

The mayor says the experience left her “speechless.”

“What I think I couldn't have prepared myself for was the power of being on the receiving end of that, of having peoples, where there's been great injustices, once again making this offering, this extension of peace. It was powerful in a way that's very difficult to describe,” Rogers said.

The mayor also wants to continue building the Indigenous and settler relationship in Fredericton.

"This really was an exchange at a governance level,” Rogers said. “Even what you see on the belt, it's the longhouse on one side as a representation of [indigenous] place of governance, and city hall on the other, which is the city of Fredericton’s place of governance, so we will continue to work on a mayor and council, and chief, relationship.”

Grand Chief Ron Tremblay says his connection with Rogers has been like no other.

"It’s been an amazing relationship,” he said. “She's very willing to sit down and participate in ceremony. She's come to a couple of our ceremonies and been a part of our conversations in moving forward and starting this beautiful strong relationship.”

It is believed Rogers is the first mayor to receive a wampum belt in New Brunswick.